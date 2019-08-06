Deepika Padukone criticises Salman Khan for his 'can't afford luxury of depression' remark: As if it's a choice

Deepika Padukone made waves when she opened up about struggling with depression back in 2015. The same year, the actress went onto launch 'The Live Love Laugh' Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to addressing the issue of mental health in India, and the stigma that is attached to it.

In a recent interview, Deepika has yet again spoken about battling depression, recalling how "every second was a struggle" for the actress during that period.

In her interview with Vogue, she was quoted as saying, “The word that best describes my experience of depression is struggle. Every second was a struggle. I felt exhausted the whole time. People confuse it with being a bit sad. A male star said recently that he didn’t have the luxury to be depressed. As if depression is a choice.”



She seems to have referred to Salman Khan in her statement, who said last year that he does not have the "luxury" to be depressed.

"I see a lot of people going on vacations, but I cannot afford that luxury of taking a vacation. I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can’t afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me,” Salman had earlier said, according to India Today.

Speaking about suffering from depression in 2015, Deepika had said in an exclusive interview to Hindustan Times, "People often think ‘How can you be depressed? You have everything going for you. You are the supposed number one heroine and have a plush home, car, movies… What else do you want?’ "

On the work front, the actress has wrapped up Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak and is currently shooting for Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. She will play Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife in the film.

This will be her first project alongside Ranveer Singh, who plays the Indian cricket team's former skipper in the film, after her marriage with the actor in November 2018.

