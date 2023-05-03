Decoding the narrative, backlash, controversy on the release of Vipul Shah's 'The Kerala Story'

Actor Adah Sharma is gearing up for filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s new film The Kerala Story he’s the co-producer of. The film is directed by Sudipto Sen. The film has been in the news ever since the teaser was shared by Sharma, who plays Shalini Unnikrishnan in the film, who later becomes Fatima Ba. How and why?

The story of The Kerala Story

The film centres around forced religious conversion and reportedly claims that approximately 32,000 women in Kerala were converted to Islam and many were taken to ISIS-ruled Syria when the terror group was at the peak of its power. The trailer and makers of the film claim this depiction is their side of the story, the story of their horror and trauma, and how their once-peaceful lives were demolished.

Vipul Shah’s statement

According to an interview in Times of India, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, “The Kerala Story is based on a true story about a girl who got converted and was going to Syria. On the way, she realized that it was a mistake and she escaped. Today, she is in an Afghanistan jail. There are many girls in Afghanistan jails. At least four are on record. So, that’s how we got to know about this story and then we started our research and found that there are many more.”

The backlash and controversy

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor recently told the makers, ‘It may be your Kerala story. It is not our Kerala story.’ The Kerala Story has become a topic for discussion around the numbers being exaggerated in the trailer of the film.

ISIS. Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly VD Satheesan recently said that the film ‘The Kerala Story’ should not be granted permission for screening.

“The film The Kerala Story which falsely claims that 32,000 women in Kerala converted and became members of the Islamic State, should not be granted permission for screening. The trailer clearly shows what the film intends to say”, Satheesan said in a Facebook post.

He also alleged that the film is part of an attempt to implement Sangh Parivar’s agenda and create a social divide by casting a shadow of doubt over the minority groups.

The Kerala Story an attempt to spread hate propaganda, says Pinarayi Vijayan. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the upcoming movie The Kerala Story was a product of the Sangh Parivar’s “factory of lies”. He said legal action would be taken against those involving themselves in antisocial activities.

The Supreme Court’s Take

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on release of the movie “The Kerala Story” on grounds that its a “worst kind of hate speech” and an “audio-visual propaganda”.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Nizam Pasha that the trailer of the movie, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, has garnered 16 million views.

Pasha said, “This movie is the worst kind of hate speech. It is a completely audio-visual propaganda”.

The bench said, “There are varieties of hate speeches. This film has got certification and has been cleared by the board. It’s not like a person getting on the podium and starts giving uncontrolled speech. If you want to challenge the release of the movie, you should challenge the certification and through appropriate forum”.

Sibal then said that he will do whatever necessary.

Justice Nagarathna said the petitioner should first approach the high court. Pasha said there was no time left as the movie is scheduled to release on Friday.

“This is not a ground. Otherwise everyone will start coming to the Supreme Court”, the bench said.

Pasha said that is why he has filed an intervention application in the hate speech matter. Justice Joseph said though he may not be advising the petition but for seeking appropriate remedy a substantial writ petition needs to be filed.

(With inputs from agencies)

