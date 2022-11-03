A human tragedy that will shake you to your core, Vipul Amrutlal Shah is all set to bring audiences ‘The Kerala Story’ that unearths the happenings behind 32,000 ladies who went missing in the state of Kerala. Promising to be a very real, unbiased and true narrative of events that shook Kerala, the teaser of ‘The Kerala Story’ is both matter-of-fact and impactful in its approach. Directed by Sudipto Sen under the supervision of Vipul Shah the film narrates a heart-breaking and shocking tale of women trafficking from God’s own country, manipulated by a terrorist outfit.

The simple yet hard-hitting teaser is a straight-to-camera account of one such victim who dreamt of becoming a nurse but was abducted from her home and is now jailed in Afghanistan as an ISIS terrorist, played by Adah Sharma.

Watch the teaser here:

While most would shy away from the subject, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah was determined to bring this horrifying tale to the big screen backed by 4 years of extensive and thorough research. Director Sudipto Sen travelled to the state and even to the Arab countries , met with the locals and families of the victims and was shocked with the findings.

In his earlier statement Vipul shared “I was in tears in the first narration meeting itself.”

As per a recent investigation, since 2009 – nearly 32,000 girls from Kerala and Mangalore from Hindu and Christian communities have been converted to Islam and most of them end up landing in Syria, Afghanistan, and other ISIS and Haqqani influential areas.

The film will show truth behind this conspiracy and pain of these women.

These findings are now being presented by Vipul Amrutlal Shah as ‘The Kerala Story’. The film will be released on big screens next year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.