Until the teaser of The Kerala Story arrived in November last year, people hardly had any idea about the tragic story of the Malayalam-speaking state, which talks about the conversion of 32,000 women to Islam followed by recruitment in the terror group, Islamic State.

While the film sparked controversy right from the word go with many political parties demanding a ban on it citing the movie has a false claim, The Kerala Story has created curiosity among the audience as it has high searches on social media. In fact, in the list of IMDb’s Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows, the film has grabbed the top spot with an insane 45.7 per cent followed by megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan which has 17.6 per cent.

Many seniors persons in high posts have commented on #TheKeralaStory after watching the 2 minute trailer . My parents have always asked me to respect my elders so with due respect to all of them i hope they can take 2 hrs out of their busy schedule and watch the movie. I’m sure… pic.twitter.com/NkGGxlNrEM — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 1, 2023

Looking at the current dynamics, we can predict that The Kerala Story has the potential to become another The Kashmir Files, which didn’t emerge a sleeper hit but an all-time blockbuster at the Indian box office.

While the political parties have claimed that the propaganda of the movie is to defame the Muslim community, the makers have said that it targets terrorists and not the entire Muslim community.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film features Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in prominent roles. It is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. It is set to hit the screens on 5th May.

