Dear Comrade: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film to release on 26 July

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's much-waited Dear Comrade is set to hit cinemas on 26 July. The film's previous release date was 31 May, but it clashed with Tamil actor Suriya’s NGK, writes Indian Express.

The teaser of the film was unveiled in March, which showed Deverakonda as a student leader. The clip showed his character engaging in a blood-soaked fist fight and also romancing Mandanna. The two actors are sharing the screen space once again after the romantic comedy, Geetha Govindam.

Comrades, Attention! 26th July 2019. ✊ - Vijay Deverakonda. pic.twitter.com/1IVfbwBxon Advertisement — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 8, 2019

Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project alongside Yash Ragineni of Big Ben Cinemas. Indian Express mentions that the film was recently wrapped up and is currently in post-production. Justin Prabhakaran, known for his work in Tamil films like Oru Naal Koothu and Vijay Sethupathi's Pannaiyaarum Padminiyum, is the music composer while Sujith Sarang is the cinematographer.

Dear Comrade is helmed by debutant director Bharat Kamma, who had told Firstpost that the film is "an emotional and intense love story with elements of action." He had also said that the film does not deal with the topic of communism, even though the family of Vijay's character believe in the ideology.

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 19:07:04 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.