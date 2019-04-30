Suriya at NGK audio launch: Fell in love with cinema even more after working with Selvaraghavan

It has been more than a year since Tamil audiences saw Suriya on the big screen. His long-in-the-making political drama, NGK, is finally ready to hit the cinemas on 31 May. The audio and trailer launch, of the film directed by Selvaraghavan and produced by SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures, was held in Chennai on Monday. Suriya surprised everyone at the event by requesting Selvaraghavan to work with him again on another film.

"There is a famous quote. Politics is a war without bloodshed while war is politics with bloodshed. That's how I see NGK. It's not just a political drama or thriller. It is Selva's take on politics after the year 2000, his opinions and ideologies. The film proved to me that I couldn't easily manage the next day shooting based on what I had learned the previous day. Every day was a new learning experience on the set," Suriya told reporters at the audio launch.

Recalling his first request to Selvaraghavan to direct him, Suriya said, "I think it was 2002. I received an unexpected call from Selva, who told me that he had cut the songs for Kadhal Kondein and offered me to watch. I had never seen the rushes or songs of any film before then. I went to the edit suite opposite Mani Ratnam sir's Madras Talkies office. We were talking, and the power went off. I told Selva about my desire to work with him someday. It took nearly 17 years to collaborate with him finally. It's a very very long dream to work with Selva."

Talking about working with Selva in the film, Suriya said, "Selva is always ahead of his times. He knows his craft very well. He has immense respect for his work and ability. I have a request. If you write your next film, please give me another opportunity. I really love to work with you again (sic)." He added, "Selva is a bundle of surprises. I started falling in love with the way he stages a scene. There's no shortcut in his filmmaking. We have to give our best. I only fell in love with cinema more after working with Selva. There's a lot of learning and unlearning in the craft."

Suriya also showered praise on Yuvan Shankar Raja, calling him one of the best contemporary composers in Tamil cinema. "Yuvan has delivered a lot of timeless classics. It's time we look beyond the Raja-Rahman era. Yuvan's creations will definitely stand the test of time and will be enjoyed by all generations of music lovers. I feel really happy to have worked in the combination of Selva and Yuvan. I'm a huge fan of their collaborations," said Suriya.

The project also marks the first time collaboration between Sai Pallavi and Suriya. "It was definitely a challenging character for Sai Pallavi. After the completion of certain shots, she would come and cry saying she could have performed better. She wouldn't be where she is now if not for the passion she has for cinema. I have a lot of respect for what she wants to do in front of the camera. She tried to improvise and perform better continually," raved Suriya about Pallavi's performance.

On a concluding note, Suriya said, "I request Selva once again to narrate me his next script. I would definitely go. He shared an idea during the dubbing process. It was impressive. Now, I'm waiting for him to finish the writing."

Pallavi gushed about working with Suriya and Selva in the film. "I'm Suriya sir's biggest fan. I had observed him so much during the shooting that must have made him uncomfortable on sets. I keenly used to watch how he prepares for a shot, and how he gets into the skin of the character. He would talk affectionately with all the technicians and care for their families too. He is humility personified. After 20 years in my life, even if I'm half as humble and hardworking as him, I would feel really blessed. He's one in a million. I'm extremely happy to be a part of this project. He made me feel comfortable even if I went for the 50th take," she said.

Pallavi further added, "Shooting for NGK was initially like going to school for me. I was waiting for rain or some other reason for the shooting to get postponed because I was scared. I didn't want to disappoint both Selva sir and Suriya sir. From whatever I have learned so far from my experience, I used to prepare and do homework before going to the set. But, I realised later that I should go unprepared. Selva sir taught me how to unlearn things. If you see a different Pallavi on screen, the credits should go to Selva sir. He's a visionary and been a tremendous person. NGK is going to be a masterpiece."

A reticent Selvaraghavan said, "NGK is a challenging script, and when SR Prabhu asked me who would be the right choice, I told Suriya. He's an excellent actor. Be it minute expressions, or anger or intense scenes; he would surprise you. Even if I say okay, Suriya sir would enact the same scene differently again and give me various choices. It's a blessing to have an actor like him. He's a director's artist."

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 08:59:35 IST

