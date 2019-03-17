You are here:

Dear Comrade teaser: Vijay Deverakonda plays a student leader in Bharat Kamma's action drama

The teaser for Vijay Deverakonda's much-waited Dear Comrade was unveiled on Sunday, and it shows the superstar playing a rebellious student leader. The teaser has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Set against the backdrop of a college campus, the brief video captures a blood-soaked Deverakonda engaging in a fist-fight with a few students outside the classrooms. The scene swiftly shifts to a rainy afternoon, where Deverakonda's character is seen romancing Rashmika Mandana.

The film, to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Big Ben Cinema, marks the directorial debut of Bharat Kamma, an erstwhile assistant of Chandrasekhar Yeleti. The first schedule of the film, which is tipped to be an action drama with elements of romance, began in June last year. It has been shot in Ooty and Ladakh.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who made a mark as Saanvi Joseph in the Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party, will play a cricketer in the film, an earlier report states.

Dear Comrade is set to release on 31 May, 2019.

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 12:12:23 IST