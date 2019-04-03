You are here:

De De Pyaar De makers reportedly struggling to get U/A certificate for song featuring Rakul Preet

FP Staff

Apr 03, 2019 14:09:34 IST

Ajay Devgn's upcoming comedy De De Pyaar De is reportedly facing certification issues as one of its songs has been granted an A certificate.

A still from De De Pyaar De. Youtube

According to Pinkvilla, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reviewing committee gave the song, featuring Rakul Preet Singh, an A certificate as it glorifies the consumption of alcohol. Thus, the song cannot be used for promotions on television, which may pose a problem for the makers as they had reportedly planned to use the number for promotional purposes. Hence, the makers are now struggling to get it a U/A certificate, states the report.

De De Pyaar De, also starring Tabu, has been mired in controversy ever since it was revealed that Alok Nath is a part of the movie. The trailer was dropped on the occasion of Devgan’s 50th birthday on 2 April, and was met with criticism for casting the rape-accused actor.

When asked about Nath being part of the star-cast, Devgn said that the film was completed  prior to the allegations against him.

De De Pyaar De, directed by Akiv Ali, has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Ankur Garg, and Luv Ranjan. It is slated to release on 17 May.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 14:09:34 IST

