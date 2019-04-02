De De Pyaar De: Twitterati question Alok Nath's casting in film despite #MeToo charges against actor

On the occasion of Ajay Devgan’s 50th birthday, the actor treated fans with the official trailer of his upcoming comedy movie De De Pyaar De.

The trailer has received mixed reactions from the audience. While most people are surprised to witness Ajay in a rom-com, others are criticising the decision to cast actor Alok Nath, who is facing sexual misconduct charges.

A noted TV-producer and two actresses had accused Alok Nath of rape and grave sexual misconduct last year during the #MeToo movement.

"This is not the right place to talk about it. And the movie was completed prior to the allegations against him," Devgn had told the media present at the event who questioned the decision to cast Alok Nath in the film.

The official Twitter handle of #MeToo India movement criticised the producers and mentioned they could have easily found another actor to play the role.

While women continue to be disbelieved, ridiculed and shoved back into silence, men accused of sexual violence continue to find work. @ajaydevgn @itsBhushanKumar I hope you know Alok Nath has been accused of rape and an FIR filed. Disgusting that he’s part of De De Pyar De. — #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) April 2, 2019

When it came to casting someone for that role, what made it absolutely necessary to pick a man accused of violence and harassment by multiple women? Is it a message that says you don’t care? What will it take for artists to stand up in support of women who call out predators? — #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) April 2, 2019

Whoa what. Disgusting. — Sandhya Ramesh (@sandygrains) April 2, 2019

Several bald and sanskari looking men NOT YET accused of rape who could have been cast in @ajaydevgn @itsBhushanKumar movie instead of Alok Nath.

But the pro-rape/ anti-women bias shows now. — Anoo Bhuyan (@AnooBhu) April 2, 2019

#DeDePyaarDeTrailer is looks entertaining stuffs. But why #Metoo accused people like Luv Ranjan and Alok Nath are still getting to work? Why so much outrage for Vikas Bahl only? Not for them now? Why so much hypocrisy? — Sohail (@sohailrocks11) April 2, 2019

De de pyaar se trailer is anyway condescending on so many levels, but the worst part is Ajay Devgan & Luv Ranjan team being highly insensitive towards the #Metoo .It has the scumbag Alok Nath in a full blown character. In spite of everything they have the gal to go ahead with it. — Vaishnavi (@LinesAreBlurred) April 2, 2019

Shame on @ajaydevgn for defending Alok Nath. They could have given him the boot post the allegations & FIR. I hate when celebs say "this is not the right platform to discuss". Issues such as this deserved to be discussed on every platform. #DeDePyaarDeTrailer @IndiaMeToo https://t.co/fA5DGDOczq — Shamini.M.R (@Not_A_Shammer) April 2, 2019

While the Bollywood fraternity chose to remain silent on the casting situation, celebrities praised the De De Pyar De trailer, stating it was a lovely gift from Devgn.

#DeDePyaarDeTrailer actually looks too much fun. Ajay Devgan is hilarious in comedy. Great cast. Jawani wala josh aa gaya. — BitterSweetSymphony (@PluviophilePoet) April 2, 2019

IT'S A BLAST. LOVED EVERY MIN OF THE TRAILER. CAN'T WAIT FOT 17 MAY. It couldn't be any better gift from the versatile @ajaydevgn on his 50th Birthday. Thank you for #DeDePyaarDeTrailer — Dhawal Shah (@DhawalShah10) April 2, 2019

The film, directed by Akiv Ali, has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Ankur Garg, and Luv Ranjan. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in pivotal roles and is slated to release on 17 May.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019 17:02:43 IST