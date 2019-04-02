You are here:

De De Pyaar De: Twitterati question Alok Nath's casting in film despite #MeToo charges against actor

FP Staff

Apr 02, 2019 16:53:01 IST

On the occasion of Ajay Devgan’s 50th birthday, the actor treated fans with the official trailer of his upcoming comedy movie De De Pyaar De.

The trailer has received mixed reactions from the audience. While most people are surprised to witness Ajay in a rom-com, others are criticising the decision to cast actor Alok Nath, who is facing sexual misconduct charges.

A noted TV-producer and two actresses had accused Alok Nath of rape and grave sexual misconduct last year during the #MeToo movement.

A still from the trailer. Twitter

A still from the trailer. Twitter

"This is not the right place to talk about it. And the movie was completed prior to the allegations against him," Devgn had told the media present at the event who questioned the decision to cast Alok Nath in the film.

The official Twitter handle of #MeToo India movement criticised the producers and mentioned they could have easily found another actor to play the role.

While the Bollywood fraternity chose to remain silent on the casting situation, celebrities praised the De De Pyar De trailer, stating it was a lovely gift from Devgn.

The film, directed by Akiv Ali, has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Ankur Garg, and Luv Ranjan. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in pivotal roles and is slated to release on 17 May.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019 17:02:43 IST

