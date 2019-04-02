Rakul Preet Singh on working with Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De: He never made me feel like a newcomer

Rakul Preet Singh is just two films old in Bollywood but her next film with Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Luv Ranjan's De De Pyaar De, could strengthen her position further. "I'm super excited and very happy with the response the poster has received. I can't reveal much about the film, but it is exciting because people have not really seen me in a commercial outing. Aiyaary (her last Hindi release) was very different from De De Pyaar De and I'm just waiting for the trailer and the film to come out," said the actress.

From the posters, you can guess that Ajay Devgn is stuck between Tabu and Rakul. Talking about Devgn, The Yaariyan actress said, "I'm very new in the industry compared to him and he never made me feel that way. He's a very warm person. It's a very fun film and all I can say is that I had a blast shooting with him. There is not a single day where I see that I'm working with someone so seasoned. It was a very comfortable atmosphere on the set to be able to get that chemistry".

Although the Singham actor is known for his pranks, Rakul revealed that she escaped from his tricks and joined him as his partner-in-crime. "I knew he's a prank master, so I made a deal with him to prank others. He was very nice to me. He didn't prank me, but we played a couple of pranks as a team."

Apart from Bollywood, Rakul has made a big impact on regional cinema as welll; she has been part of various successful films like Kick 2, Sarrainodu, Spyder, N. T. R. Kathanayakudu. She asserted that language is not a barrier for her and she will look out for good films and maintain a balance between Bollywood and regional cinema. Not only films, but if some path-breaking digital content comes in her way, she will accept it happily.

Apart from Ranjan's production, she will be seen opposite her Aiyaary co-star Siddharth Malhotra in Maarjaavan. Talking about her second collaboration with the actor, she said, "You always have an advantage if you know the person better. There is a certain level of comfort; you understand each other's timings. I can tell Sid that 'I'll do this and you do that', since we have that rapport. It's been fun and Sid is a very nice co-star, so it's been great working with him again."

