Sara Ali Khan cast opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No.1 remake; film could clash with Inshallah, Sooryavanshi

After an impressive debut in Kedarnath and followed by Simmba, Sara Ali Khan will soon share screen space with Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No 1, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The film is expected to go on floors in July. Directed by David Dhawan (who also helmed the original 1995 Coolie No 1), the film marks the third collaboration of the father-son duo after Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. The 1995 film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles, along with actors Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in significant roles.

Writer Frahad Samji, who revealed to the publication that he's penned the dialogue draft of the film, confirmed the collaboration with Sara. “It is a boon for any writer to work with a dedicated actor like Varun. I narrated the dialogue draft to him recently and he immediately asked me for a copy, so he could rehearse his lines even though there is still time for the film to go on the floors. I am looking forward to teaming up with Sara for the second time," he said. Frahad had earlied worked with Sara for the Rohit Shetty film Simmba.

Frahad also clarifies that the film is neither a remake nor a sequel but “an adaptation in a new format.” He further states that the team is aiming for a release during Eid 2020.

Eid 2020 is expected to witness one of the biggest box office clashes of the forthcoming year, as Salman Khan has confirmed that his highly-anticipated romantic comedy Inshallah, featuring Alia Bhatt as the female lead, will release on the Eid weekend. Earlier, it was announced Rohit Shetty-Akshay Kumar's high octane cop drama Sooryavanshi has also booked the same date. If Varun's Coolie No 1 is also slated for the festive season, it will be a major three-way clash at the Bollywood box-office.

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Kalank alongside Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The film releases on 17 April .

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 13:06:54 IST