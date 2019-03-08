Varun Dhawan confirms Coolie No.1 remake; David Dhawan will return as director

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has confirmed the remake of Govinda's blockbuster comedy film Coolie No. 1. In an interview to BBC, Varun confirmed that the remake will also be directed by his father David Dhawan.

Actor @varun_dvn exclusively tells @iharoonrashid that he will be starring in a remake of Coolie No 1. Could Sara Ali Khan be his leading lady? pic.twitter.com/SaSP5CwFQ7 — BBC Asian Network (@bbcasiannetwork) March 7, 2019

In a candid conversation about his forthcoming projects, the actor revealed that Coolie No. 1 is in works. On being asked who is going to be the leading lady in the movie, Alia Bhatt or Sara Ali Khan, the 31-year-old actor quipped, "I can't do every film with Alia."

"You will know soon; I don't want to say anything. But Alia and I are not working. We'll do something later...we'll give a little break to people because I think for everyone it's like, 'oh they are back together,' the Sui Dhagga actor added. Alia an Varun made their debut with Student of the Year (2012) and worked together in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Karan Johar's multi-starrer project Kalank is their fourth venture together.

Although there have been reports of Sara Ali Khan being roped in to play the female lead, an official confirmation is awaited.

