Other notable titles in April include Drive My Car on MUBI, A Very British Scandal on Amazon Prime Video, Russian Doll Season 2 on Netflix, and Kaun Pravin Tambe on Disney+ Hotstar.

A new month amounts to the digital calendar brimming with new content, from horror and fantasy shows to psychological thrillers and action extravaganzas.

We have dug deep into the abyss of OTT platforms to collate a comprehensive list of content that is available to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Apple TV+ among several others in April.

Netflix

The Bubble - 1 April

This is a Judd Apatow comedy about a group of actors stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.

Dasvi - 7 April

Dasvi sees Abhishek Bachchan in the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a proud "Jat chief minister" who has been arrested for corruption. Nimrat Kaur plays Ganga Ram's wife Bimla Devi, who becomes chief minister following Chaudhary's imprisonment, while Yami Gautam plays an IPS officer in the film.

The plot of the film appears to take an unexpected turn when Chaudhary is triggered by the IPS officer who calls him an "anpadh gawaar" (uneducated), prompting him to decide to continue his education while in jail and qualify for class 10 or 'Dasvi.'

Dasvi is written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair, and Sandeep Leyzell, and directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota.

Dasvi, produced by Maddock Films, will release on both Netflix India and Jio Cinema.

Metal Lords - 8 April

Two high school students and friends Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) and Kevin (Jaeden Martell) live on the fringe of social norms, and are metalhead misfits who try to form a heavy metal band with a cellist for the Battle of the Bands.

The cast includes Isis Hainsworth, Sufe Bradshaw, Noah Urrea, Analesa Fisher, Michelle Fang, Phelan Davis, and Joe Manganiello. The film is written by Game of Thrones scribe DB Weiss.

Mai - 15 April

"Mai revolves around the Chaudhary family of two brothers, who live in adjacent houses in the same colony, with their spouses and children. A middle-class wife, mother, and volunteer nurse witnesses a first-hand tragedy that forever changes her world. In an instant, she finds herself sucked into a rabbit hole of violence, crime, and power," the official synopsis released by Netflix India stated. The show stars Sakshi Tanwar in the titular role.

Russian Doll: Season 2 - 20 April

Natasha Lyonne’s time-loop dark comedy was a big hit in its first season. The official synopsis for season two reads, "Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop together, season two of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens."

Amazon Prime Video

All The Old Knives - 8 April

Directed by Janus Metz Pedersen and screenplay by Olen Steinhauer, the film is based on the novel of the same name by Steinhauer. It stars Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne, and Jonathan Pryce.

The official synopsis reads as, 'When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative Henry Pelham is assigned to root out the mole with his former lover and colleague Celia Harrison'

Outer Range - 15 April

A Very British Scandal - 22 April

Starring Paul Bettany and Claire Foy, this series follows the public divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll. Based on true events, we look back at one of the most extraordinary legal cases of the entire 20th century.

Disney+ Hotstar

Kaun Pravin Tambe - 1 April

Directed by Jayprasad Desai, Shreyas Talpade-starrer Kaun Pravin Tambe is the story of an underdog cricketer who fought against critics and destiny to prove that age is just a number. Seventeen years after his breakthrough film Iqbal, Talpade will once again be seen as a cricketer on screen.

Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Anjali Patil will be seen in pivotal roles.

Apple TV+

Slow Horses - 1 April

Starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, Slow Horses is a six-episode espionage drama adapted from Mick Herron’s first novel in the Slow Horses series. The series follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House owing to their career-ending mistakes. Joining Oldman is an ensemble of Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden, and Olivia Cooke.

Roar - 15 April

Roar is an anthology series that offers an insightful, poignant, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. Featuring a unique blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways. How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resiliency that exists within themselves, and with all women.

Based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, Roar is created by co-showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive, and features Nicole Kidman, who also executive produces; Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward.

Shining Girls - 29 April

A new, eight-episode metaphysical thriller starring and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss, and based on Lauren Beukes’ novel, Shining Girls follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to uncover her attacker’s identity.

Voot Select

The First Lady - 15 April

The First Lady showcases a revelatory reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies, delving deep into their personal and political lives. Exploring everything from their journeys to Washington, family life, and world changing political contributions, the impact of the White House's women is no longer hidden from view. The series features a cast including Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. They are supported by Kiefer Sutherland, Dakota Fanning, and Aaron Eckhart.

The Man Who Fell To Earth - 24 April

Based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and the film that starred David Bowie, The Man Who Fell To Earth will follow a new alien character (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who arrives on earth at a turning point in human evolution, and must confront his own past to determine our future. The series features a dynamic cast, including Naomie Harris and Bill Nighy.

SonyLIV

Gullak Season 3

Created by Shreyansh Pandey, Gullak is a feel-good series with stories and anecdotes of a small North Indian town, middle-class desi household. Directed by Palash Vaswani, produced by Arunabh Kumar, and written by Durgesh Singh, Gullak stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, and Sunita Rajwar.

MUBI

Drive My Car

Drive My Car, primarily based on Haruki Murakami's short story of the same name from his 2014 collection Men Without Women, is a 2021 Japanese drama-road film co-written and directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi. The film follows Yūsuke Kafuku (played by Hidetoshi Nishijima) as he directs a multilingual production of Uncle Vanya in Hiroshima and grapples with the death of his wife, Oto.

Drive My Car earned four nominations at the 94th Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay, while winning the Best International Feature Film.

