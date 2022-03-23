Dasvi, produced by Maddock Films, will release on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on 7 April.

The trailer of much-anticipated film Dasvi has been unveiled. It is another film from the makers of Hindi Medium that revolves around the significance of education.

The trailer appears to be highly intriguing, as it opens with Abhishek Bachchan in the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a proud "Jat chief minister" who has been arrested for corruption. Nimrat Kaur plays Ganga Ram's wife Bimla Devi, who becomes chief minister following Chaudhary's imprisonment, while Yami Gautam plays an IPS officer in the film.

The plot of the film appears to take an unexpected turn when Abhishek Bachchan is triggered by the IPS officer who calls him an "anpadh gawaar (uneducated)," prompting him to decide to continue his education while in jail and qualify for class 10 or 'Dasvi.'

Dasvi is written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair, and Sandeep Leyzell, and directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota. Kumar Vishwas, a poet and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, worked as a script and dialogue consultant.

Dasvi will release on Netflix India and JioCinema on 7 April.

Watch the trailer of Dasvi here

