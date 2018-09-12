You are here:

Richa Chadha cast in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s sports drama Panga, also featuring Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta

Richa Chadha has been roped in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's upcoming sports drama, Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead.

Richa confirmed the news on Instagram where she posted an image of herself as a child with her family, with the caption: “Parivaar ne saath diya, toh panga liya! My Family means the world to me & thanks to @ashwinyiyer and @foxstarhindi I have another family to call my own. Ready for some more #panga?”

The actress who’s currently awaiting the release of her next, Love Sonia this week which has already been earning rave reviews, especially for her role will soon join the team Panga for the shoot for the film.

Earlier, it was announced that Punjabi actor Jassie Gill and actress Neena Gupta will be seen along with Kangana Ranaut in the film.

This would mark the Fukrey actress’ first time working with Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. Panga is going to be produced by Fox Star Studios.

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 14:04 PM