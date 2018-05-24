Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari announces next film; Chris Hemsworth grooves to Wrecking Ball: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari's announces his next film

Drumrolls #SajidNadiadwala & #FoxStarStudios collaborate once again and bring to you @niteshtiwari22's next, after Dangal. A riveting story on today's generation. Releasing on 30th August 2019. Cast to be announced soon!@WardaNadiadwala@foxstarhindipic.twitter.com/zZfzYTVT0F — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) May 24, 2018

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios are collaborating with Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari for a "riveting story on today's generation". The film will release on 30 August, 2019 and will be Tiwari's first mega project after Dangal.

Anushka Sharma accepts Virat Kohli's fitness challenge

Virat Kohli nominated Anushka Sharma to lift weights for the Hum Fit To India Fit challenge. Being the sport that she is, Anushka posted a video of her working out and nominated Varun Dhawan and Deepika Pallikal.

Salman Khan fanboys over Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan shared a photo of his Race 3 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez this morning. In the picture, Jacqueline is wearing a striking red saree, presumably for a Race 3 sequence. Chris Hemsworth's new video for Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball'

Chris Hemsworth recreated pop star and his brothers' girlfriend, Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball' video with a couple of kids and dogs. The result? This crazy video to make your day.

Sonam Kapoor on Femina cover

Bollywood's favourite fashionista, Sonam Kapoor, looks chic on the cover of this month's Femina issue. Kareena Kapoor does a 'Bole Chudiyan'

In the rup up to the release of Veere Di Wedding, the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania are doing some fun-filled promotional activities. The ladies recently danced to 'Bole Chudiyan' during one such event.

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 15:16 PM