Farhan Akhtar opens up on reuniting with Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I'm proud of everything she's achieved

Farhan Akhtar has been busy promoting his upcoming slice-of-life film The Sky Is Pink. Co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rohit Saraf, and Zaira Wasim, The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary (played by Zaira in the film), who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13.

In a recent interview with Mirror, Farhan opens up about the film, Zaira's decision to quit Bollywood, and his ideas on Dil Chahta Hai remake.

On Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood

Zaira announced earlier this year she would quit acting since it was hampering with her ideologies on religion and faith. Chipping in on the matter, Farhan says it is every individual's decision to make their own choice, and the rest do not get to judge that unfairly. But he does say since he has worked with her personally, he hopes she changes her mind. He adds he has not been able to speak to her ever since she made the announcement to leave.

On reuniting with Priyanka Chopra

Having directed Priyanka in both his instalments of Don, Farhan says sharing screen space with her as an actress has only deepened their bond of friendship. "I’m proud of everything she’s achieved and happy that I’ve been with her in this journey,” he adds. The filmmaker also confesses that there is no development on the third film of Don.

On ideating an all-female casting for Dil Chahta Hai

Farhan's first break in Bollywood came with the 2001 marvel Dil Chahta Hai. Considered an iconic game-changer as far as cinema goes, the film received widespread appreciation from masses as well as critics. Farhan reveals about five years ago, he had thought about a Dil Chahta Hai remake with three female characters. He says he wishes to sit down and put those thoughts together now.

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2019 10:31:13 IST