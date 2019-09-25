Priyanka Chopra appears on Madhuri Dixit's Dance Deewane for finale episode to promote The Sky is Pink

The promotions of Shonali Bose's forthcoming feature, The Sky is Pink, has begun in full swing now. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who plays the lead alongside Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf in the film, visited the sets of talent show Dance Deewane to promote the movie, for its finale.

The actress took to Instagram to share a few videos from her appearance at the show, along with judges Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia.

Check out her videos here

The show's host, Arjun Bijlani, also posted a picture with Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The Grand Finale of #dancedeewane with none other than the gorgeous Desi girl @priyankachopra .super sweet and super down to earth.god bless u always . Truly inspiring... #theskyispink 11 Oct

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Priyanka and Madhuri matched steps on the former's hit song 'Pinga' from Bajirao Mastani. Priyanka originally shared the screen with Deepika Padukone in the number.



The Sky Is Pink marks Priyanka's return to the Hindi film industry after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary (played by Zaira in the film), who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents, played by Priyanka and Farhan. Produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, The Sky is Pink will hit the big screens on 11 October.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 12:42:05 IST