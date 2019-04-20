Arbaaz Khan opens up about Dabangg 3, venturing into digital space with Zee5's Poison

Arbaaz Khan, who hosts the talk show Pinch, is now a part of a web-series titled Poison. His character is called Antonio Varghese.

"Initially I was offered another role in this, but because of certain issues that could not work out. Then they narrated me Antonio Varghese's character and I really liked it. Sometimes it is not about the length of the character, it's about the character that suits you or the strength of the character that attracts you. I believe that I could fit in that role. I just needed to have a good director to get the best out of me," Arbaaz said in an interaction.

Arbaaz believes that the digital space gives talent a priority over star power. "I can say that web gives you little more space for expressing creative liberties. It's creating more opportunities. In cinema it's all about Friday, weekend collections."

"The best part in web is if you release content on digital, it might get a slow start but people can go back and watch it. I'm watching series which is 6 years old as I'm watching it from the very beginning. The liberty to see content which is existing in digital, it is not there in the cinema," he added.

During an interaction with the media while promoting his production Notebook, his brother Salman had said that he disliked the content on most digital platforms and would like his own web show to be along the lines of Hum Aapke Hain Koun. However, Arbaaz has a different point of view.

"That is how he sees it, which is fair enough. I feel that everybody has their own personalities, their own vision of what they want to do and I believe that every kind of content should exist. When it comes to restricting the content, it is the authority's decision. Salman has his own choice of films and he has his own sense of representing it. I don't judge web as good or bad, in fact in such short span of time these OTT platforms have given such good content," said the actor.

While Dabangg was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, Arbaaz had helmed the sequel. The franchise's third installment, Dabangg 3, will be directed by Prabhu Deva, who has also collaborated with Salman in Wanted (2009). Arnbaaz spoke about how Prabhu Deva's addition to the franchise has raised the expectations from the upcoming film.

"Yes, he (Prabhudeva) can push it to the next level. There are many factors which will further help. Our franchise is well accepted, our characters are familar with the audience. There is huge time gap also, we're coming back after 7 years so if we planned the release well, we will get an advantage. Our director is doing a great job, he's bringing a very fresh look to the series which is very good and we're allowing him to that because we have discussed our vision and we are taking his inputs also, we want his touch as well and he's doing a good job."

Arbaaz said that the audience can expect Dabangg 3 to release in the last week of December this year. Meanwhile, his show Poison is streaming on ZEE5 now.

With inputs from Simran Singh

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2019 12:39:17 IST

