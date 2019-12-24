Dabangg 3, Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's cop drama, makes Rs 91.85 cr in four days

Dabangg 3 has been having a rocky run at the box office. After a decent start at the box office, Salman Khan-starrer picked up its pace during the weekend, making Rs 31.90 crore on Sunday. However, Dabangg 3 witnessed a dip in collections on Monday, earning a meager Rs 10.70 crore.

Trade analysts have said the film has not been performing to its optimum level because of the CAA protests that have been going on across the country. It is also expected to face a tough competition next week with the big Bollywood release, Good Newwz.

Check out the current box office numbers of Dabangg 3



The actor has reprised his cult favourite role of Chulbul Pandey in the film helmed by Prabhu Deva. Sonakshi Sinha is seen as Rajjo, Arbaaz Khan portrays Makkhi, and Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod plays the character of Chulbul's father Prajapati Pandey. Kannada actor Sudeep plays the antagonist Balli in the movie.

Speaking about claims of the business of Dabangg 3 being affected by the CAA protests, Sonakshi had told Indo-Asian News Service, “We all know what is going on in the entire country. I think people know that what is more important but I am honestly happy with the audience response to our film. At this moment, the entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests), and it is more important than a film.”

The critical response to Dabangg 3 has been quite less than overwhelming. Critics have panned the movie for its hackneyed plot and monotonous protagonist, Chulbul Pandey.

Dabangg 3 was released on 20 December in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil for a pan-Indian audience.

Updated Date: Dec 24, 2019 16:00:51 IST