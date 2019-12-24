Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: Internet services to remain suspended in Lucknow till 8 pm on 25 Dec, says DM

Citizenship Amendment Act protests LATEST Updates: The internet services in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh will remain suspended till 8 pm on 25 December, District Magistrate, Abhishek Prakash, said on Monday.

The services were snapped in several cities in view of violent protests against the newly amended Citizenship Act last week.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before 31 December, 2014.

Restrictions under Section-144 of CrPC has also been imposed in various parts of the state due to the prevailing law and order situation.

A journalist and a lawyer were arrested in Barabanki for allegedly inciting people through social media against the contentious law, police said on Monday.

Kamran Alvi, a journalist with a local news channel, and Dilkash Rizvi, the lawyer, had been sent to jail, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.

According to reports, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s (youth wing) has called a Darjeeling bandh on 29 December, against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act. The bandh has been called by Binoy Tamang faction of GJM and the group has said that everything will remain shut in the Darjeeling hills on that day.

On 21 December, Rizvi tried to incite communal passion and the people against the new law through Facebook Live and Alvi too tried to incite people and trigger riots through social media.

"On Monday as well, they tried to incite a crowd at the local sugarcane office. Therefore, both were arrested," he said.

In Assam, the police has arrested 393 people for their alleged involvement in the recent violent incidents and provocative posts on social media during demonstrations that turned violent in the state in the second week of December.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a total of 244 cases were registered and 393 people were arrested by the police so far.

Five people were killed and over 100 people were injured in the violent incidents happened in Guwahati and other parts of Assam during the anti-CAA protests.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam police has noticed 206 offensive and provocative posts on social media from 9 December, 2019, and registered 28 cases for such offensive and provocative posts.

"Police had arrested 10 people in connection with their offensive posts on social media and out of them, five were released on bail and five sent to judicial custody," Sarma said.

