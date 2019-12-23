Dabangg 3 box office collection: Salman Khan's cop drama makes Rs 81.15 cr over opening weekend

After a shaky start at the box office, Salman Khan's cop drama Dabangg 3 seems to have picked up the pace on the third day of its release. The third instalment in the franchise, Dabangg 3 witnessed a spike in collections on Sunday, earning Rs 31.90 crore.

Sunday's collections for the film has pushed it closer to the Rs 100 crore club already, with a three-day-total of Rs 81.15 crore.

According to trade analysts, Dabangg 3's performance on its fourth and fifth days would be crucial for the film's overall business. They have further opined that the film is projected to perform better, despite anti-CAA protests, because of the Christmas holidays.

Check out Dabangg 3's current box office figures

The actor has reprised his cult favourite role of Chulbul Pandey in the film helmed by Prabhu Deva. Sonakshi Sinha is seen as Rajjo, Arbaaz Khan portrays Makkhi, and Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod plays the character of Chulbul's father Prajapati Pandey. Kannada actor Sudeep plays the antagonist Balli in the movie.

Speaking about claims of Dabangg's business being affected by the anti-CAA protests, Sonakshi had told Indo-Asian News Service, “We all know what is going on in the entire country. I think people know that what is more important, but I am honestly happy with audience response to our film. At this moment, entire country has come together on this matter (CAA protests) and it is more important than a film.”

The critical response to Dabangg 3 has been quite less than overwhelming. Critics have panned the movie for its hackneyed plot and its monotonous protagonist, Chulbul Pandey.

Dabangg 3 was released on 20 December in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil for a pan-Indian audience.

Updated Date: Dec 23, 2019 15:03:13 IST