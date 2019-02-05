After 'Fevicol', Kareena Kapoor Khan to perform a special number in Dabangg 3, confirms producer Arbaaz Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to feature in a special song from Dabangg 3, state reports. The actress had previously appeared in Dabangg 2's dance number 'Fevicol'.

According to News18, Arbaaz Khan spoke about his home production Dabangg 3 and confirmed that Kareena will indeed perform a song for the third installment in the cop franchise.

Deccan Chronicle reports that the makers have decided to continue the tradition of special songs in the Dabangg series, as both Malaika Arora's 'Munni Badnaam Hui' and 'Fevicol' turned out to be chartbusters. The same report states that Kareena had gone to visit Arbaaz Khan, a day after her meeting with Rohit Shetty.

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha had announced Dabangg 3 on 10 September last year to mark the first film's eighth anniversary.

Dabangg 3 will go on floors in the first week of April. Apart from Salman Khan and Sonakshi, Kannada actor Sudeep has also been signed for the film, who will be seen as Salman’s friend in the movie.

Prabhudeva has taken up the directorial reigns for the third installment. Dabangg 1 and 2 were directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Arbaaz respectively. Dabangg 2 released in 2012 while the first film released in 2010. Dabangg 3 is slated for Eid 2020.

