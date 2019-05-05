You are here:

Dabangg 3: Kannada actor Sudeep thanks Salman Khan for making him 'feel at home' in new Twitter post

FP Staff

May 05, 2019 14:31:01 IST

Kannada actor Sudeep, who will feature in the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise, has thanked Salman Khan for making him 'feel at home'. In a Twitter post, the actor said that he has wrapped up the first day of shoot. As per Indian Express, Sudeep will take on the role of the antagonist in the film.

Sudeep's last Bollywood film was Ram Gopal Varma's Rakta Charitra 2.

 As reported earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be performing a special song in the film. Kareena had earlier appeared in Dabangg 2's dance number 'Fevicol'.

Dabangg 1 and 2 were directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Arbaaz respectively. Dabangg 2 released in 2012 while the first film released in 2010.

Salman recently wrapped the Maheshwar schedule in Madhya Pradesh. He had also shared a photograph of his character, complete with the protagonist's signature moustache and sunglasses against the backdrop of blurred temples and flags. Prior to this, a video of the actor shooting for a song, presumably the title track, in the upcoming film was leaked online.

Updated Date: May 05, 2019 14:31:01 IST

tags: Abhinav Kashyap , Arbaaz Khan , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Chulbul Pandey , Dabangg 3 , Prabhu Deva , Rajjo , Salman Khan , Sonakshi Sinha , Sudeep

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Dabangg 3 first look: Salman Khan's third film in franchise to hit cinemas on 20 December

Dabangg 3 first look: Salman Khan's third film in franchise to hit cinemas on 20 December

With Zee5's Pinch, Arbaaz Khan takes charge of his career, finally stepping out of the shadows

With Zee5's Pinch, Arbaaz Khan takes charge of his career, finally stepping out of the shadows

Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's film postponed to summer of 2020, announces Ayan Mukerji

Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's film postponed to summer of 2020, announces Ayan Mukerji