Dabangg 3: Kannada actor Sudeep thanks Salman Khan for making him 'feel at home' in new Twitter post

Kannada actor Sudeep, who will feature in the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise, has thanked Salman Khan for making him 'feel at home'. In a Twitter post, the actor said that he has wrapped up the first day of shoot. As per Indian Express, Sudeep will take on the role of the antagonist in the film.

Heat was unbearable yet couldn't dominate the energy on set,,,, it was a thrilling day,, fabulous unit,, fantabulous people,,,,, a humongous Gym set up on Location is an added bonus. 1st day of #Dabangg3 wrappes wth smiles. Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan sir for making me feel at home. pic.twitter.com/MAdKTsVAlH — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) May 4, 2019

Sudeep's last Bollywood film was Ram Gopal Varma's Rakta Charitra 2.

As reported earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be performing a special song in the film. Kareena had earlier appeared in Dabangg 2's dance number 'Fevicol'.

Dabangg 1 and 2 were directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Arbaaz respectively. Dabangg 2 released in 2012 while the first film released in 2010.

Salman recently wrapped the Maheshwar schedule in Madhya Pradesh. He had also shared a photograph of his character, complete with the protagonist's signature moustache and sunglasses against the backdrop of blurred temples and flags. Prior to this, a video of the actor shooting for a song, presumably the title track, in the upcoming film was leaked online.

Updated Date: May 05, 2019 14:31:01 IST

