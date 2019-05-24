Khamoshi: Prabhu Deva, Tamannaah Bhatia's horror film to now release on 14 June

Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhudeva's upcoming horror film Khamoshi will now open in theatres of 14 June instead of 31 May. Directed by Chakri Toleti, the film stars Tamannaah as a deaf-mute and Prabhu Deva as the antagonist. Bhumika Chawla, best known for Tere Naam opposite Salman Khan, will also be seen in a pivotal role.

New release date... #Khamoshi will now release on 14 June 2019... Stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhu Dheva... Directed by Chakri Toleti. pic.twitter.com/RGZUY9TSPH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2019

According to Indo-Asian News Service the decision was taken to avoid a clash with the Tamil horror comedy Devi 2, also starring Prabhu Deva, Tamannaah along with Kovai Sarala, R J Balaji, Ajmal Amir, Nanditha Swetha and Dimple Hayathi. Saurabh Mishra of PYX Film called this the "best option for us and was a collective decision taken by the cast and our distributors."

"When Tamannaah and Prabhu Deva suggested the change we instantly agreed to it as we did not want the audience to choose between two movies with the same actors. It was a better alternative," he added.

As per various media reports, Prabhas will feature in a cameo appearance in Khamoshi. The film has been shot with Nayanthara in Tamil, and will be called Kolaiyuthir Kaalam.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:25:09 IST

