As Madhav Mishra faces one of the most challenging cases of his career, the ace lawyer faces a unique challenge with the new case at hand – winning his client’s trust. In the fourth episode of the third installment of the award-winning Hotstar Specials’ series, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach on Disney+ Hotstar, Mukul faces the possibility of being tried as an adult. The news breaks him, but he puts into gear a dangerous and manipulative plan to rescue himself. As the nation mourns the death of his sister and beloved child actor, Zara, he hopes to escape allegations of his involvement in the murder.

Avantika, true to her instincts as a mother, voices her suspicions about Moti’s involvement in the murder, but her decision to do an interview with the media turns sour. As pressure mounts on the investigative authorities to find Zara’s murderer, the dark walls of the juvenile home close in on Mukul as he struggles amidst bullies. His presence and attitude toward other inmates isolate him further. Madhav Mishra, in the meantime, puts on his investigative cap. He uncovers more shocking pieces from the fateful night, while Avantika gets her hand on fresh evidence that erodes her faith in Mukul’s innocence.

Madhav Mishra continues to walk the extra mile to learn understand Mukul and the reasons behind behaviours, but is almost pushed to the brink of walking out of the case. However, if his decision to remain on the case will be worth it remains to be seen. Neeraj on the other hand chances upon a piece of explosive evidence that can change all the cards on the table for Madhav Mishra.

Pankaj Tripathi has been the only constant factor in all the three seasons of Criminal Justice and continues to revel in the complex yet compelling world of law.

