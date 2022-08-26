Swastika Mukherjee got candid on the third season of Criminal Justice, working with Pankaj Tripathi, the portrayal of the Bengali culture in Hindi cinema, the one takeaway from her character of this show, and much more in this exclusive interview with Firstpost.

In most of the celebrity interviews, the one question that’s compulsorily asked is their experience of working with each other. The same question was asked to Swastika Mukherjee and her experience of working with Pankaj Tripathi in Criminal Justice 3. “I realized that your co-actors, big or small, they actually don’t teach you anything, you just need to observe them, how they are in front of the camera.” This is what she said and much more in this exclusive interview with Firstpost.

How much do you feel the series of Criminal Justice has evolved from season one to season three?

We as human beings also evolve over years. The team is becoming more confident and the screenplay is getting better with every season. Also, Criminal Justice is dealing with different issues as the first season had a male protagonist, the second season was dealing with women and now we have juvenile trial so it’s very different from each other. With every season, the show is getting better, bigger, and stronger.

You have done Paatal Lok, Escapye Live and now you’re doing Criminal Justice, what’s the one aspect of this genre of thriller that really fascinates you?

Fighting for you child. In this show, I’m playing a mother who’s fighting for Justice. It involves children and I don’t think I’ve done something like this before. It involved lawyers, court cases, trials, lawyers fighting, massive amount of crime and of course, the media and society trials. My motherly instincts helped me portray the character to the best of my abilities.

While working with Pankaj Tripathi, did you notice any similarity between the two of you. How was it like working with him?

It was great. We say this all the time that it was a huge learning experience and I’ve learned a lot but I realized that your co-actors, big or small, they actually don’t teach you anything, you just need to observe them, how they are in front of the camera. You also have to observe their thoughts about their characters, the subtexts, it’s a process and I was very focused seeing Pankaj Tripathi while he was performing. Half of my brain was concentrating on my performance and the other half on his, even during rehearsals. Even when we used to talk, he used to share his life experience and his work experience. Similarity, I think he’s very passionate about his work and so am I.

Did the process of learning dancing from the veteran Tanusree Shankar boost your confidence as an actor when you made your big screen debut in the same year, 2001?

I have been learning dance since I was a child. I learnt Bharatanatyam for 11 years and then I learned contemporary dance. I think extra curricular activity and anything you’re doing outside school always helps you to follow your passion and become better at your job, whatever you choose to do. Your knowledge in various fields always boosts your confidence and you never know then they’ll come for your use. So it’s always good to just keep learning.

How was your experience of working in Chokher Bali and what are your fond memories of working with Rituparna Ghosh?

Well, I had a cameo in Chokher Bali. There’s nothing much to talk about it but of course yes, back in those days, everyone wanted to work with Rituparna Ghosh. I have done other short films with him, and it was enriching. Just to see him direct and see him communicate with his actors, very deep and intense, never shallow or superficial, and he was a very intelligent and learned filmmaker. Being around such a cultured human being also enriches your life.

You also acted in the very underrated Detective Byomkesh Bakshi. How would you recall working with Sushant Singh Rajput and Dibakar Banerjee?

It was my first Hindi film so I had to focus a lot on my Hindi. I think it has become better but at that time, yes, I was struggling. Dibakar Banerjee is a perfectionist and since we were doing a period film, there was a statement on set all the time whether things are period correct. Dibakar and the entire team didn’t allow anything on the set around the actors that didn’t belong to that era. I’ve been a big admirer of Dibakar’s work and I’ve watched all his films. Sushant was also a young actor, a newcomer, he worked very hard and became that authentic Bengali babu. It was a very, very nice journey.

As an audience, what is your take on the portrayal of Bengalis in Hindi cinema over the years?

Now also, when I’m working in Bombay, there are so many technicians in so many departments that come from West Bengal, Kolkata. There are a lot of people in the camera department. There are so many DOPs and art directors who are very very big and famous and whose hometown is Kolkata. There are actors who have always been a part of Indian cinema and with the advent of OTT, it has opened more doors for us to come on board and show our talent and make ourselves more relevant.

What has been the one takeaway for you from your character of Avantika ?

Perseverance. Not only because she’s a mother, but because this story deals with mothers and children, human beings need to have perseverance and the will not to give up. I think what can help us and keep us going is our grit and our will and not giving up. I really try to incorporate this thought in this in my personal life. And I’m happy that the thoughts of my character is in sync with me.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram