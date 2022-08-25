In conversation with actor Pankaj Tripathi on Criminal Justice Season 3, his journey in the entertainment industry which has been a tough ride, how he uses his life experiences in his craft and more.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Firstpost, actor Pankaj Tripathi who plays the lead role in Criminal Justice Season 3 as ‘Madhav Mishra’ says his nazaria (point of view) on life is very different. He explains how nothing can change me, not even the industry. Sometimes people misunderstand self-respect as arrogance.

‘Madhav Mishra’ played by Pankaj Tripathi, silver medalist, LLB is back with a bang in Criminal Justice Season 3. The fan-favourite and critically acclaimed show is back with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder – her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. Disney+ Hotstars’ most-awaited Rohan Sippy directorial, Hotstar Specials’ Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios on August 26 2022.

Tell us about how the show has evolved?

‘Madhav’, my character has not changed at all. I have just got married in the show and my brother-in-law has also moved in with my screen wife and is making my life hell. My on- screen brother-in-law has come on a Mumbai darshan. Just that it’s a new plot for ‘Madhav’ and new experiences too. But when he is solving a juvenile justice case, his way of thinking changes and so does his thought process. The main characteristics of Madhav remains the same- the sarcasm, wit and humour, all these qualities are intact.

What is your favourite episode from Criminal Justice Season 3?

The most challenging scenes are in the last two episodes. I had to memorise long lines and that was a huge tension for me because a courtroom drama is very different. And since it was challenging, it’s my favourite. I had to really work hard on it.

You are a hardworking actor and each of your roles that you have done so far is like magic for the viewers. What is the secret of your craft?

Nothing (laugh). Just plain, simple hard work and I include my life experiences in my craft. I try to make my work as relatable as possible. I first put in all my effort in understanding the script. I believe I need to understand the script so that the audience can understand what I am trying to convey.

How do you keep reinventing yourself with each project?

Becoming an actor requires preparation. Like in 1995, I started my acting journey. To become an actor is a long journey which takes at least 15 to 20 years. But preparation for a character in a film or a show takes just two to three months. I believe I had a very long and strong foundation for becoming an actor. I have done stage plays, folk art and all other forms of acting which helped me in becoming an actor today. I think the lessons from life helped me in my journey.

I have done all kinds of work- starting from selling shoes, to working in a hotel to being a stage actor – all these experiences of my life makes me richer. I think it is a combination of my experiences from life and training that I went through in acting that makes me the actor that I am today.

Your co-stars always speak very highly about you. What is it in your character that it is always a pleasure working with you?

My nazaria (point of view) on life is very different. The kind of books that I read and my reading helps me grow to be the kind of human being I am today. I do a lot of spiritual reading also. I am the way I am and nothing can change me, not even the industry. Sometimes people misunderstand self-respect as arrogance.

What has your journey in the entertainment industry been like?

It was not just tough; it was very tough. I was the ‘Madhav Mishra’ of acting fifteen years back and I just didn’t know how to crack the case of acting. I didn’t know how to get a chance in the film industry. It was a mushkil safaar (difficult journey) for me. I feel that it should be that way because if you get anything in life easily, you don’t really value it. And if you do a lot of headwork and you get little success in life, you feel happy. You then value your success because you know that you have earned it with a lot of hard work.

On OTT being a big boom for craftsmen like you who don’t aspire to be stars, but actors…

I am what I am today because of OTT. It is the most democratic platform. Its reach is huge and the budget is less. In OTT content is king and there is no requirement of stardom and the digital platform doesn’t box you as an artiste. It is the best time to be an artiste because everybody has work now.

I will tell you a story, I remember one of my friends telling me that once he went to a friend’s house for a get-together and he was asked to show how acting is done. He picked up a glass from the table, poured himself some water and drank it. He said this is what acting is like drinking a glass of water. You need to be natural, real and truthful to your craft!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram