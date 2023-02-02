Creed III's new poster brings Michael B Jordan back in action; Sylvester Stallone not to make an appearance
Speaking about the poster, it shows Michael B Jordan inside the boxing ring with an intense look on his face as he stands opposite his opponent ( Jonathan Majors) in boxers and boxing gloves.
Taking the excitement in fans to the next level, a fresh poster of Michael B Jordan’s much-anticipated film Creed III was shared on Wednesday. Gearing up for a March release, the sports drama film is a follow-up to Creed II which was released back in 2018. The Black Panther actor dropped the new poster with a caption that reads, “Adonis & Dame face off in #Creed3 In theaters 3/3/23.” As expected, the film has already pumped up the hype among fans who are now all thrilled over the ‘fierce and sweaty’ poster from the ring. Notably, the film which is all set to be released on 3 March 2023 also marks Jordan’s debut as a director.
Speaking about the poster, it shows Michael B Jordan inside the boxing ring with an intense look on his face as he stands opposite his opponent ( Jonathan Majors) in boxers and boxing gloves. Both the boxers seem ready to sweat it out in the ring. Their fierce expressions suggest nothing but a ‘do or die’ moment’.
Notably, Jordan portrays the role of star boxer Adonis Creed. The movie also stars Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors.
View this post on Instagram
Impressed by the poster, fans immediately took to the comment section and shared reactions like “YOOOOO JONATHAN MAJORS AND MICHAEL B JORDAN, 2 GOATS, IN A MOVIE TOGETHER?! MAN LETS GOOO”, commented one user. “Kang vs Killmonger”, another noted. “This would make a fire poster”, “Bout to be epic”, wrote one person.
This is the second poster released by the makers in the last two days. Earlier, another character poster was unveiled by the makers, showing Jordan landing a punch at his opponent. There is no doubt that this also created a buzz among fans.
View this post on Instagram
About Creed III
The ninth part of the Rocky film franchise and the third installment in the Creed series, Creed III comes with a lot of expectations, thanks to the performance of both its prequels – Creed and Creed II. The trailer of the film was released back in October 2022 following which fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. Notably, this would be the first time that actor Sylvester Stallone won’t feature in the ‘Rocky’ film. He is known for creating and popularising the character of ‘Rocky Balboa’.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
Shekhar Kapur on Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan look: 'He could give heroes half his age a run for their money'
Taking to his Twitter, the acclaimed filmmaker posed a question while complimenting the actor for his looks. He wrote, "How does #ShahRukhKhan continue to look so amazing ? .. he could give heroes half his age a run for their money #PathaanTrailer."
Priyanka Chopra's 15-year-old legal battle with ex-secretary comes to an end; actor withdraws case
As per the fresh developments, the Bombay High Court bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and PK Chavan, while acting upon the consent given by Priyanka Chopra through an affidavit for closing the case, have quashed the FIR.
Alia Bhatt opens up on post-pregnancy health: 'I have allowed myself to be on the 'chubbier' side'
Recently, Alia also opened up on the same further adding that she doesn't want to 'torture or be hard' on herself due to the pressure of going back to being fit.