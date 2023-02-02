Creed III's new poster brings Michael B Jordan back in action; Sylvester Stallone not to make an appearance

Taking the excitement in fans to the next level, a fresh poster of Michael B Jordan’s much-anticipated film Creed III was shared on Wednesday. Gearing up for a March release, the sports drama film is a follow-up to Creed II which was released back in 2018. The Black Panther actor dropped the new poster with a caption that reads, “Adonis & Dame face off in #Creed3 In theaters 3/3/23.” As expected, the film has already pumped up the hype among fans who are now all thrilled over the ‘fierce and sweaty’ poster from the ring. Notably, the film which is all set to be released on 3 March 2023 also marks Jordan’s debut as a director.

Speaking about the poster, it shows Michael B Jordan inside the boxing ring with an intense look on his face as he stands opposite his opponent ( Jonathan Majors) in boxers and boxing gloves. Both the boxers seem ready to sweat it out in the ring. Their fierce expressions suggest nothing but a ‘do or die’ moment’.

Notably, Jordan portrays the role of star boxer Adonis Creed. The movie also stars Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors.

Impressed by the poster, fans immediately took to the comment section and shared reactions like “YOOOOO JONATHAN MAJORS AND MICHAEL B JORDAN, 2 GOATS, IN A MOVIE TOGETHER?! MAN LETS GOOO”, commented one user. “Kang vs Killmonger”, another noted. “This would make a fire poster”, “Bout to be epic”, wrote one person.

This is the second poster released by the makers in the last two days. Earlier, another character poster was unveiled by the makers, showing Jordan landing a punch at his opponent. There is no doubt that this also created a buzz among fans.

About Creed III

The ninth part of the Rocky film franchise and the third installment in the Creed series, Creed III comes with a lot of expectations, thanks to the performance of both its prequels – Creed and Creed II. The trailer of the film was released back in October 2022 following which fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. Notably, this would be the first time that actor Sylvester Stallone won’t feature in the ‘Rocky’ film. He is known for creating and popularising the character of ‘Rocky Balboa’.

