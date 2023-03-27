Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday in connection to allegations of strangulation, assault and harassment in New York’s Manhattan. In a statement issued by the New York Police Department, the 33-year-old actor was taken into custody late in the morning after a woman called 911 levelling serious allegations against him. The case has been described as a “domestic dispute.” While the charges are pretty serious, the actor’s lawyer has informed about her team working towards gathering the evidence further claiming that the actor is innocent and “all the charges will be dropped shortly”, reported NBC News. Majors was reportedly released by the police on the same day.

As reported by media outlets, Priya Chaudhry, the attorney representing Majors spoke about the evidence and said, “This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode.”

What exactly happened?

As per the police statement, the NYPD received a call from a location in the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan at about 11:14 AM on Saturday, where a 30-year-old woman claimed of being assaulted by Majors. The police after carrying out a preliminary investigation verified the woman’s claims and confirmed the case to be a matter of “domestic dispute.”

“The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition,” the statement added.

On the work front

Notably, the arrest came days after the Creed III actor presented an award at the 95th Academy Awards. This is also expected to take a toll on his upcoming projects and contracts.

He was recently seen in Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III, a boxing film that was released earlier this month. Majors also featured in Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

