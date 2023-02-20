Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City this weekend where he had a great time with popular celebrities including Marvel stars Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan, and Simu Liu. The actor also spent quite a good time talking with former basketball players Karl Malone, Reggie Miller, and Shaquille O`Neal during his time at the event. As Ranveer played for Dwayne Wade’s team, a former player of the Miami Heat, he also met Hollywood actor Ben Affleck during the match, pictures of which he shared on his Instagram story.

Shared by NBA India on Instagram, a photo shows Ranveer talking with Affleck as they stood on the court. “Gully Boy x Gone Girl. A special buzz was in the at the #CelebGame!” the post read.

Besides this, the actor also shared glimpses of his time with comedian Hasan Minhaj, filmmaker Spike Lee, and Latin global music icon, Nicky Jam. Dressed in all bright colours, Ranveer donned a yellow T-shirt which he teamed with a puffy pink jacket, blue pants, and a hat. He completed the look with neon green sneakers.

Meanwhile, apart from the in-house celebrities and his team players, Singh also obliged many of his fans at the event as he posed for selfies and pictures for many.

📸| Ranveer Singh at NBA All Star Celebrity Game 😍 – MAD LOVE FOR RANVEER ♥️🥰 pic.twitter.com/bch7DCbUhe — Ranveer Singh TBT (@Ranveertbt) February 18, 2023

Speaking about the game, the actor played alongside actors Simu Liu and Hasan Minhaj in the match. Liu and Minhaj also took to social media and shared moments from the game.

On the work front

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. The multi-star-cast film was released on the OTT platform Netflix. He is also gearing up for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, opposite Alia Bhatt. The film is slated to release in July 2023.

