Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan confirms sequels to 2018 hit rom-com will be shot back to back in 2020

FP Staff

Mar 05, 2019 16:50:24 IST

Los Angeles: Gemma Chan has confirmed that the two sequels to Crazy Rich Asians will be filmed in succession and the shoot will commence next year.

Gemma Chan. Image from Twitter/@Gemma_Chan1

The actor shot to international fame with her performance as the independent, sophisticated Astrid in the 2018 hit rom-com. The film, which premiered in August reasonably stirred the film industry with a completely Asian cast in almost 25 years since The Joy Luck Club. It grossed over $238 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing romantic comedy in a decade.

Asked about the status of the sequels, Chan told Variety, "I have heard we are going to shoot (films) two and three back-to-back in 2020. But it's still a way off. I know, it's a while."

Last year, film producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson said John Chu is set to return as director. The script is currently being worked on by Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli.

Chan was speaking on the sidelines of Captain Marvel premiere, in which she plays Kree sniper and StarForce member Min-Nerva, who is a chief antagonist of Captain Marvel in the comics.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 16:50:24 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Captain Marvel , Constance Wu , Crazy Rich Asians , Crouching Tiger , Gemma Chan , Hidden Dragon , Hollywood , Kevin Kwan , Michelle Yeoh , Min-Nerva

