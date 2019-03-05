Watch: Captain Marvel's Brie Larson, Samuel Jackson parody Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper's Oscars performance of Shallow

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper made waves when they performed A Star is Born number 'Shallow' together at the 91st Academy Awards. It seems that Captain Marvel herself has taken a leaf out of the Gaga-Cooper book to perform her cover version of the hit song.

Brie Larson and Samuel Jackson, who are currently busy promoting Marvel's upcoming superhero offering, Captain Marvel, appeared together on the The Jonathan Ross Show, alongside singers Jennifer Hudson and will.iam.

During the show, Brie was reminded of her entry into the entertainment industry as a pop-star. However, her rendition of a Cats Broadway musical track for a mock singing reality show audition left the pretend-judges (the host and other guests) utterly unimpressed. Then, Samuel Jackson slid close to Larson, the same way Cooper did during their Oscars 2019 performance, and launched into an impromptu parody rendition of 'Shallow'.

Days after the widely discussed, passionate Oscars performance that had people around the world 'convinced' that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are dating, the pop diva quashed the rumours, saying it was all part of the act.

Meanwhile, Captain Marvel, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, is gearing up for its grand release on 8 March. Brie plays the titular superhero, the alter ego of US Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, in the first female-led Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film. It also features Jude Law and Gemma Chan.

Watch the video here:



Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 16:33:42 IST