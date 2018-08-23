Crazy Rich Asians: Warner Bros reportedly planning sequel of the 2018 romantic comedy

Crazy Rich Asians, which premiered in August has reasonably stirred the film industry with a completely Asian cast in almost 25 years since The Joy Luck Club . Having done considerably well at the box office, the film was lauded for its attempt at reinventing the romantic comedy genre.

New reports in The Hollywood Reporter suggest that a sequel to the Warner Bros. production is in development. Although the deals have not been finalised, the production house plans on bringing screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim (who wrote Crazy Rich Asians) back for the sequel.

Directed by Jon M Chu, the film is about an Asian-American New Yorker who goes to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s wealthy and tradition-bound family of Chinese descent. The narrative is based on the 2013 best-selling book of the same name by Kevin Kwan. It cast includes established actresses like Michelle Yeoh, from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Constance Wu from US television comedy Fresh Off the Boat along with newer faces like New York rapper and actress Awkwafina and Henry Golding, who was raised in Britain.

The film has raked in $34 million since hitting theaters on Wednesday, 15 August. As reported earlier, Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.’ head of domestic distribution, credited the film’s success to 'word of mouth'. “This movie is so culturally significant and so unique in that there hasn’t been a cast that’s predominantly Asian [in years]," he said. "This is one of those few projects that a whole studio comes together with lots of passion.”

