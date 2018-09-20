Crazy Rich Asians' India release date pushed to 5 October; Jon M Chu film has raked in $200 million worldwide

New Delhi: Crazy Rich Asians, which was scheduled to release in India on 21 September, has been pushed. It will now release on 5 October.

Billed as the first contemporary English language Hollywood movie with an almost all-Asian cast after a long time, Crazy Rich Asians is based on the book by Kevin Kwan with the same name.

It tells the story of Chinese-American Rachel Chu, her boyfriend Nick Young and the adventure that they go on when Nick takes Rachel to Singapore for his best friend's wedding.

The Warner Bros' project stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Nico Santos, Lisa Lu, Ken Jeong and Michelle Yeoh.

The release date announcement comes after many Indian fans expressed disappointment over the news of the movie not making it to India. In August, the official Twitter handle of the studio Warner Bros India posted: "We are sad to announce that 'Crazy Rich Asians' would not be releasing in India."

"I was proud to find and cast the most talented Asian actors from all around the world. It opened my eyes for sure," director Jon M. Chu said.

Awkwafina had fun shooting the film in Asia. "When you travel to Asia, you realise that the world is bigger than we think it is. In Asia, no one knows who I am. So, I felt a little lost there, in a sense, but in a good way because it humbled me," she said.

Golding feels the team has "created real magic with Crazy Rich Asians". "And that will stay with us forever," he added.

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2018 09:38 AM