Crazy Rich Asians won't release in India, Warner Bros confirms; Twitter expresses disappointment

New Delhi: Crazy Rich Asians is making quite an impact globally with its storyline and box office business, but the film will not release in India.

When a Twitter user questioned about the buzz that Crazy Rich Asians will not be hitting the screens in India, a response from the official Twitter handle of the studio Warner Bros India read: "We are sad to announce that Crazy Rich Asians would not be releasing in India."

After reading this, Indians expressed their disappointment over the film not coming to their country.

@warnerbrosindia @kevinkwanbooks India is still officially a part of the Asian continent and a movie called #CrazyRichAsians won't even get a release? Common ! You've gotta find a way! @CrazyRichMovie — chitrali narkar (@chitrali_narkar) August 21, 2018

.@CrazyRichMovie The vagueness of the India release date is the most disappointing incident of my week. It tops getting served pineapple on my pizza. #CrazyRichAsians pic.twitter.com/8ip925Ugg7 — Apoorva (@NebulousNegi) August 16, 2018

So not only have I spent months waiting for #crazyrichasians but now it’s not gonna be released in #India? I’ve been saving up movie days so I could watch THIS. MOVIE. SPECIFICALLY. With caramel and cheese popcorn. — Amira (@AmiraBanaulikar) August 21, 2018

This is super disappointing. Please fix this @warnerbrosindia I'd rather watch this than shit like Jurassic World 2 you threw at us earlier this year. #CrazyRichAsians ❤ "Hugely successful film Crazy Rich Asians will not be shown in India" https://t.co/2GxYeeH7fo — Heta Joshi (@heta91) August 21, 2018

This has ruined my morning https://t.co/XcawUm4MfA — Sanya Jain (@sanyaj1) August 21, 2018

Touted to be the first contemporary English-language Hollywood movie with an almost all-Asian cast after a long time, Crazy Rich Asians is based on the book by Kevin Kwan with the same name.

It tells story of Chinese-American Rachel Chu, her boyfriend Nick Young and the adventure that they go on when Nick takes Rachel to Singapore for his best friend's wedding.

Directed by Jon M Chu, the film stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Nico Santos, Lisa Lu, Ken Jeong and Michelle Yeoh.

Though the film registered a good box office business internationally, there have been complaints that the film does not represent the true diversity of Southeast Asia or Asia.

