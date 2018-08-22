You are here:

Crazy Rich Asians won't release in India, Warner Bros confirms; Twitter expresses disappointment

FP Staff

Aug,22 2018 08:23:16 IST

New Delhi: Crazy Rich Asians is making quite an impact globally with its storyline and box office business, but the film will not release in India.

A still from Crazy Rich Asians

When a Twitter user questioned about the buzz that Crazy Rich Asians will not be hitting the screens in India, a response from the official Twitter handle of the studio Warner Bros India read: "We are sad to announce that Crazy Rich Asians would not be releasing in India."

After reading this, Indians expressed their disappointment over the film not coming to their country.

 

Touted to be the first contemporary English-language Hollywood movie with an almost all-Asian cast after a long time, Crazy Rich Asians is based on the book by Kevin Kwan with the same name.
It tells story of Chinese-American Rachel Chu, her boyfriend Nick Young and the adventure that they go on when Nick takes Rachel to Singapore for his best friend's wedding.

Directed by Jon M Chu, the film stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Nico Santos, Lisa Lu, Ken Jeong and Michelle Yeoh.

Though the film registered a good box office business internationally, there have been complaints that the film does not represent the true diversity of Southeast Asia or Asia.

With inputs from IANS.

