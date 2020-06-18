Coronavirus Outbreak: The Bold and the Beautiful halts filming to expand COVID-19 testing, a day after resuming production

After resuming for production just a day before, the long-running television show The Bold and the Beautiful has been once again halted.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

According to Variety, the reason for pausing the production is to accommodate a large volume of coronavirus testing.

"We have paused very briefly to modify our testing protocol to better accommodate the large volume of testing needed. Safety remains our top priority as we continue to move forward with the production of the Bold and the Beautiful. B&B filmed with cast and crew today and it was a successful first day back at work," Variety quoted a statement.

After this halt, the shooting of the daytime drama will be resumed from 23 June.

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the first television series to start filming again, after the COVID induced lockdown.

As for the safety measures, the CBS show will have an on-set coordinator who will oversee safety for the cast and crew, as well as several precautions.

Also read — Coronavirus Outbreak: British shows plan on resuming production with safety precautions, as Emmerdale leads the way

Cast and crew will be required to wear masks when not on camera. Scripts are being rewritten in order to allow for staggering the number of people on set, and everyone involved will be regularly tested. The safety guidelines fall in line with LA County and the City of Los Angeles requirements and have been approved by the guilds and Television City owner Hackman Capital Partners, reported Variety. The Bold and the Beautiful has been on the air since 1987. CBS has renewed its daytime drama for two more seasons, where the pickup will take the show through its 35th season in 2021-22. (With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2020 13:35:32 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.