Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India to reduce its dependence on imports, says Modi; Amit Shah to hold meeting with Delhi-NCR officials soon

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES Coronavirus Outbreak in Pakistan Latest Update COVID-19 cases in Pakistan cross 1,60,000-mark; toll reaches 3,093 Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crossed 3,000 with 118 more patients succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, while the total number of infections surpassed the 1,60,000-mark, the health ministry said on Thursday. As many as 59,215 patients have recovered from the disease. A total of 982,012 COVID-19 tests, including 31,500 in the last 24 hours, were conducted in the country, the ministry said. With the detection of 5,358 new coronavirus cases, the total tally now stands at 160,118, it said.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update Delhi to cap rates of COVID19 tests at Rs 2,400: Manish Sisodia Delhi government has decided to cap the rates for COVID-19 RT-PCR test at Rs 2,400 inclusive of all charges, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Update Harsh Vardhan says testing for COVID-19 to be done as per new protocol approved by ICMR Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that as per the new testing protocol approved by ICMR, testing for COVID-19 will be done from today onwards as per the new Rapid Antigen methodology. "This technique will be faster and cheaper, 169 testing centers set up in the National Capital. Priority for the supply of kits will be given to Delhi," he added.

Coronavirus Outbreak in New Zealand Latest Update After declaring itself as 'Corona-free', New Zealand confirms third new case New Zealand recorded on Thursday its third new case of the coronavirus this week as quarantine breaches and other failures undermined public confidence days after it declared itself among the first countries in the world to be free of the virus, reports Reuters. The new case is a man in his 60s who flew in from Lahore in Pakistan, via Doha and Melbourne on 11 June and is in quarantine. It comes after two women who had arrived from Britain and were given permission to leave quarantine early on compassionate grounds tested positive.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Maharashtra reports highest number of fatalities with 5,651 deaths Of the total 12,237 deaths in India, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 5,651 fatalities followed by Delhi with 1,904 deaths, Gujarat with 1,560, Tamil Nadu with 576, West Bengal with 506, Madhya Pradesh with 482, Uttar Pradesh with 435, Rajasthan with 313 and Telangana with 192 deaths.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Consumption, demand of coal rapidly approaching pre-COVID level, says Modi The auction of the coal mines is taking place at a time when business activity in India is normalising rapidly, said the prime minister on Thursday. “Consumption and demand is rapidly approaching the pre-COVID-19 level,” he said, adding, “In such a situation, there cannot be a better time for this new beginning.” “We have set a target to gasify around 100 million tonnes of coal by 2030,” Modi says. “I have been told that four projects have been identified for this and about 20 thousand crores will be invested in them,” Narendra Modi said..

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Self-reliance is not possible without mining, mineral sectors, says PM “Self-reliance is not possible without a strong mining and mineral sector because they are important pillars of the country’s economy,” Narendra Modi said on Thursday, while addressing the public at the launch ceremony of the auction of 41 coal mines via video-conference. “After these reforms, now coal production, the entire coal sector will also be self-sufficient in a way,” he says.

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Update Modi addresses public at launch auction of 41 coal mines Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the public at the launch ceremony of the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial purpose, ANI reports. The coronavirus crisis has taught India to be self-reliant, Modi says. “India will turn this into an opportunity,” he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launching of auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining, via video conference. pic.twitter.com/J2WYzgWk37 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak in Arunachal Pradesh Latest Update 4 Border Roads Task Force personnel test positive in Arunachal Four Border Roads Task Force personnel in Arunachal Pradesh test positive for the coronavirus, PTI reports. With this, the number of infections in the state rises to 103. Of these, 93 are active cases and ten have recovered.

Coronavirus Outbreak in Tamil Nadu Latest Update Tamil Nadu CM consoles death of sub-inspector who died of COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami condoles the death of S Balamurali, a sub-inspector, who died of the coronavirus on Wednesday. The chief minister also announces that one member of his family will be offered a government job based on their eligibility. கொரோனா வைரஸ் தொற்று நோய் பணியில் ஈடுபட்டிருந்த போது உயிரிழந்த சென்னை - மாம்பலம் காவல் ஆய்வாளர் திரு.பாலமுரளி அவர்களை இழந்துவாடும் அவர்தம் குடும்பத்திற்கு எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல்!



திரு.பாலமுரளி அவர்களின் குடும்பத்தில் ஒருவருக்கு தகுதி அடிப்படையில் அரசுப்பணி வழங்க உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளேன். pic.twitter.com/yRaFqwP9Mv — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) June 17, 2020

Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at the launch of the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining today said: India will turn this Covid-19 crisis into an opportunity. It has taught India to be self-reliant. India will also reduce its dependence on imports.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a meeting today at 12 pm with senior administrative officers of Delhi-NCR, in view of COVID-19 management and situation in the national capital, reports ANI.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said as many as 62,49,668 samples have been tested till 17 June. Of these, 1,65,412 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has further improved to 52.95% with the recoveries/deaths ratio stands now at 94.07%.

India on Thursday reported 12,881 new cases and 334 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Union health ministry. With this, the country’s overall count rises to 3,66,946, including 12,237 fatalities.

Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been given additional charge of the health ministry and other departments allocated to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain after Jain tested for positive COVID19 yesterday, reports ANI.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in its large multi-country trial of treatments for COVID-19 patients had been halted after new data and studies showed no benefit, reports Reuters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked states to make full use of the expanded COVID-19 testing capacity stating that saving lives is a top priority as India recorded a spike of 2,003 coronavirus deaths after Maharashtra and Delhi added earlier fatalities not attributed to the disease.

Modi also called for fighting the stigma associated with the novel coronavirus and that people should be assured there is no need to panic if somebody has contracted the infection as the number of recovered patients has also been rising. The COVID-19 recovery rate for the country currently stood at around 53 percent.

The prime minister's exhortations came on a day the country registered 2,003 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry, pushing the death toll to 11,903. This was after Maharashtra and Delhi added earlier deaths that were not attributed to the disease.

According to the health ministry, India's caseload rose to 3,54,065 with 10,974 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours. The active cases stood at 1,55,227, while 1,86,934 people have recovered, the ministry added.

As COVID-19 cases spike, some states came out with new strategies to check the spread of the disease.

In a first, Tamil Nadu tested as many as 25,463 samples in a single day while 2,174 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the state's highest increase in a 24-hour period, propelling its tally to over 50,000.

The Maharashtra government has been testing samples aggressively and tracing new cases under "chase the virus" strategy, and has also ramped up health infrastructure, according to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

With this strategy, the virus spread has been significantly contained in Dharavi, the biggest and thickly-populated slum sprawl in Mumbai, an official release quoted Thackeray as having told the prime minister during a video conference.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally stood at 1,16,752, according to a state health bulletin.

The Karnataka government has decided to conduct random testing on slum dwellers, vendors and bill collectors at markets, delivery and courier boys among others, aimed at effective surveillance, an official circular said. On Wednesday, the state's toll reached 102, while the number of cases rose to 7,734 with 204 patients testing positive.

In Delhi, health surveys were conducted for 1.78 lakh people in 242 containment zones between 15 and 16 June in a bid to improve contact mapping in the National Capital, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs, days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in and announced a slew of measures to fight the pandemic.

Saving lives should be the top priority, Modi told the chief ministers, as he called for expanding the health infrastructure of the states, according to an official statement.

Wednesday's interaction virtual meeting was the second and final segment of Modi’s sixth round of consultations with chief ministers of states and L-Gs of Union Territories in the last three months on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to the rise in number of infections, Modi underscored the need for testing, tracking, tracing and isolating COVID-19 patients to deal with the pandemic.

Noting that the spread of COVID-19 is more in a few big states and cities, he asked the states to make full use of their existing testing capacity and also work to augment the health infrastructure.

India has stepped up testing capacity significantly to three lakh samples per day with a network of 924 laboratories including 674 in the government sector.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 60,84,256 samples have been analysed for coronavirus in the country till 16 June with 1,63,187 tested on Tuesday.

The prime minister said big crowds, lack of physical-distancing, daily movement of large number of people and small houses in some cities have made the battle against the coronavirus "more challenging".

Of the 2,003 new deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 1,409 fatalities taking its COVID-19 death tally to 5,537, while coronavirus deaths in Delhi surged by 437 taking its toll to 1,837, according to the Health Ministry data updated at 8 am.

Besides, Tamil Nadu has reported 49 deaths followed by Gujarat at 28, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana at 18 each, Madhya Pradesh 11, West Bengal 10, Rajasthan 7, Karnataka 5 and Telangana 4. Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Puducherry and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 11,903 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 5,537 fatalities followed by Delhi with 1,837 deaths, Gujarat with 1,533, Tamil Nadu with 528, West Bengal with 495, Madhya Pradesh with 476, Uttar Pradesh with 417, Rajasthan with 308 and Telangana with 191 deaths.

The COVID-19 toll reached 118 in Haryana, 94 in Karnataka, 88 in Andhra Pradesh, 72 in Punjab, 63 in Jammu and Kashmir, 41 in Bihar, 25 in Uttarakhand, 20 in Kerala and 11 in Odisha.

Maharashtra has reported maximum number of cases at 1,13,445 followed by Tamil Nadu at 48,019, Delhi at 44,688, Gujarat at 24,577, Uttar Pradesh at 14,091, Rajasthan at 13,216 and West Bengal at 11,909, according to the Health Ministry's data.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 11,083 in Madhya Pradesh, 8,272 in Haryana, 7,530 in Karnataka and 6,778 in Bihar. It has risen to 6,841 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,406 in Telangana, 5,298 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,319 in Assam and 4,163 in Odisha.

Punjab has reported 3,371 novel coronavirus cases so far, while Kerala has 2,622 cases. A total of 1,942 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 1,839 in Jharkhand, 1,781 in Chhattisgarh, 1,092 in Tripura, 649 in Ladakh, 629 in Goa, 560 in Himachal Pradesh and 500 in Manipur.

Chandigarh has registered 358 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 216 cases, Nagaland has 179, Mizoram has 121, Arunachal Pradesh has 95, Sikkim has 70, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 45 COVID-19 cases. Meghalaya and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have registered 44 infections so far.

Ensure payment of salaries to doctors, says SC

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to issue directions to states for payment of salaries and providing necessary quarantine facilities to doctors and healthcare workers engaged in treating COVID-19 patients.

The government told the court it would issue the necessary directions.

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul and MR Shah said that doctors and healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients should not be denied quarantine facilities.

The top court asked the Centre to file a compliance report within four weeks on payment of salaries and quarantine facilities to doctors and healthcare workers and warned that non-compliance would be viewed seriously.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by a private doctor raising questions on the Centre's 15 May decision that 14-day quarantine was not mandatory for doctors.

Doctor Arushi Jain, in her petition filed through advocates Mithu Jain and Arjun Syal, had alleged that front line healthcare workers engaged in the fight against COVID-19 are not being paid salaries or their wages are being cut or delayed.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre said that government would issue the directions to states and Union territories within 24 hours to ensure timely payment of salaries to doctors and health care workers.

With inputs from PTI

