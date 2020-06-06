Coronavirus Outbreak: Film, TV production in the US allowed to resume shoot from 12 June, says California officials
Film and TV cameras can start rolling in California as soon as 12 June, state officials said on Friday as they approved new guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus on sets.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
Producers will need approval from local health officials to restart filming, according to a statement from the California Department of Health.
Filming around the world was halted in mid-March to help curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.
A task force of Hollywood studios and labor unions earlier this week proposed extensive coronavirus testing, daily symptom checks and other safeguards to allow actors and crew members to return to work.
The guidelines were developed by representatives from Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros and Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal, plus unions including SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and the Directors Guild of America.
To return to work, productions must follow the task force guidelines and also receive clearance from county health officials, the state health department said.
County authorities should consider local coronavirus infection rates, preparedness for a surge in cases, testing capability and other data before granting approval, the department added.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Updated Date: Jun 06, 2020 10:05:14 IST
Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Updates, Film Productions, Hollywood, TV Productions
Trending
-
It may be possible to genetically switch off aggressive breast cancer, new study suggests
-
Parenting woes: Whether you feel mild fatigue or are close to a burnout, here are eight tips to prevent emotional exhaustion
-
Heartburn drug famotidine may reduce symptoms of non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients, suggests case series
-
From dehydration to infections, here are all the reasons you may be experiencing cramps after intercourse
-
Colorectal cancer in young adults: New study explains why early warning signs shouldn’t be dismissed
-
Can your genes make you more vulnerable to coronavirus? Researchers find strong link between severe COVID-19 symptoms and the human genome
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Film producers' association writes to Uddhav Thackeray requesting resumption of film and TV shoots
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand tests positive, say reports; confirmed cases reach 23,645 in National Capital
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt mandates 7-day self-isolation for all 'asymptomatic passengers' arriving in National Capital
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gujarat BJP MLA Balram Thawani tests positive for COVID-19; 423 new cases reported in state today
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: With 1,82,143 COVID-19 cases reported till date, India now seventh worst-affected country, says WHO