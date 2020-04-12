Coronavirus Outbreak: Pankaj Kapur's comdey show Office Office to re-run on Sony SAB channel

As the nationwide lockdown for fight against coronavirus has put shooting for television shows and films on hold, TV channels have started airing old shows to keep people entertained.

Given the positive response to the re-telecast of several old popular TV shows among audiences, Sony Sab has decided to re-run its hit sitcom Office Office.

The show stars Pankaj Kapur as retired schoolmaster Mussaddi Lal Tripathi and narrates his struggles with corrupt bureaucratic offices in a satirical manner.

Deven Bhojani, who played a pivotal role in the show said of its return, "It's a great feeling that Office Office is coming back. We made the show in 2001-2002, and after almost two decades it will go on air again. The show is still relatable the way it was then. It is about how a common man suffers when he needs to get something important done amidst the offices of corrupt people. In the period of lockdown, when the whole world is going through tension, pain and sadness, the re-run of 'Office Office' will divert their minds and bring smiles to their faces. I myself am looking forward for such a show," according to Indo-Asian News Service.

Office Office will re-run on Sony SAB from 13 April.

Meanwhile, popular comedy serials such as Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Khichdi are also being re-telecast. Recently, Sony TV had announced re-runs of their popular shows CID, Aahat and Ye Un Dino Ki Baat Hai.

In mid-March, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that Doordarshan would start the re-telecast of the popular mythology shows from the 80s, Ramayan and Mahabharat.

Recently, in a statement, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said Doordarshan will also be retelecasting five shows — Chanakya, Upanishad Ganga, Shaktimaan, Shriman Shrimati and Krishna Kali.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2020 12:04:44 IST