Coronavirus Outbreak: Disney Plus delays Falcon & the Winter Soldier release

Falcon & the Winter Soldier has been pushed after the show was forced to pause production back in May because of the pandemic

Falcon & the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios’ first project for streaming platform Disney Plus, has been pushed.

The series, featuring actors Anthony Mackie (Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU) roles, was scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus in August but was not included in the platform's list of releases for the month.

The series picks up after the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which saw Chris Evans' Captain America pass his shield to Sam Wilson (Mackie).

According to Variety, the team was about to start the Prague schedule of the series in March, but the production had to be shut down in the wake of coronavirus outbreak leading to several weeks of delay in the making.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

Though we don't have a full-length trailer for the show, Disney did debut a brief teaser in February during the Super Bowl. The footage sees Mackie's Sam Wilson wrench Captain America's shield from a tree trunk and Bucky Barnes (Stan) pointing a gun to his adversary's face.

Disney Plus is expected to announce the new premiere date for the series once the makers get back to the sets.

Two other big Marvel Studios productions, Black Widow and The Eternals have also had their theatrical releases delayed. Black Widow moved from 1 May to 6 November, while The Eternals shifted from 6 November to 12 February, 2021.

Marvel Studios has multiple shows in the works for Disney+, including WandaVision with Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen; Tom Hiddleston-starrer Loki and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)