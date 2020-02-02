You are here:

Owen Wilson joins Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino in Marvel's Loki; Disney+ series to premiere in 2021

Hollywood star Owen Wilson has joined the cast of Disney Plus' much-awaited Loki series.

Tom Hiddleston is reprising his role of Loki, the God of Mischief, in the series that will be directed by Kate Herron. Rick & Morty scribe Michael Waldron is penning the pilot episode and will also serve as executive producer.

According to Variety, the details of Wilson's character has been kept under wraps as of now.

The six-episode series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and explore a different version of the story with Loki at its centre.

The show will also feature British actor Sophia Di Martino in a pivotal role.

Loki series, which hails from Marvel Studios, will premiere in 2021.

Hiddleston previously in an interview to MTV said that playing a character for nearly a decade meant that it would need to be reinvented over and over again, by presenting him against a roster of "formidable opponents. "You have his specific gifts, his intelligence, his treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents the like of which he has never seen or known,”

Wilson is best known for voicing Lightning McQueen, the lead character in the Pixar Cars franchise.

His other film credits include The Royal Tenenbaums, The Darjeeling Limited, Midnight in Paris, Wedding Crashers and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

