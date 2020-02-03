Marvel unveils first looks of Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision Disney+ series in Super Bowl teaser

Disney used its Super Bowl advertising slot to debut first glimpses from its highly-anticipated Disney+ series Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision.

The footage opens with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson wrench Captain America's shield from a tree trunk and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) pointing a gun to his adversary's face. Falcon and Winter Soldier will see the two actors in their roles for the first time since the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame.

Actors Desmond Chiam and Miki Ishikawa are also part of the show's cast, though details of their roles are under wraps. Also reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Daniel Bruhl as the scheming villain Zemo and Emily VanCamp as the spy Sharon Carter, the grandniece of Captain America's (Chris Evans) former love interest, agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). The Handmaid's Tale director Kari Skogland is attached to direct the project.

Watch the teaser here

The Universe is expanding. Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki are coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rT2MrsO4MN — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 3, 2020

The video then shifts to a 1950s black-and-white setting where Paul Bettany's Vision tells Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, "Wanda, welcome home." In sitcom-like style, the two go through different looks and time periods. At the D23 Expo 2019, Marvel president Kevin Feige had described the standalone show as a "half-classic sitcom, half-MCU spectacular."

In addition to Bettany and Olsen, Teyonah Parris will play Monica Rambeau, daughter of Captain Marvel's best friend Marin Rambeau while Kat Dennings will reprise the role of Darcy Lewis. Randall Park from Ant-Man and the Wasp is going to once again be seen as the FBI agent Jimmy Woo and Kathryn Hahn has also joined the show as Wanda's "nosy neighbour."

The teaser ends with Tom Hiddleston's diabolical Marvel villain Loki saying, "I'm gonna burn this place to the ground." The six-episode series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and explore a different version of the story with Loki at its centre. Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson will be seen in pivotal roles as well.

Other Marvel-inspired shows slated to release on Disney+ include Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Ms Marvel and Moonknight.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2020 12:23:08 IST