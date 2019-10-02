You are here:

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan gives acting tips to Sara Ali Khan in new behind-the-scenes photo from film's set

FP Staff

Oct 02, 2019 12:58:26 IST

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a photograph of her alongside co-star Varun Dhawan from the set of Coolie No 1According to the caption, the photo was clicked when Dhawan was sharing some acting tips with Sara. The two are dressed in bright yellow outfits. The caption seems to have been written to sound like an Urdu couplet and Sara even used the hashtag #sarakishayari.

Here is the post.

Coolie No 1 is a reboot version of David Dhawan's 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. Besides Varun and Sara, the comedy also stars Paresh Rawal and Shikha Talsania. On 1 October, it was announced that Varun's co-star from Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania and Badrinath ki Dulhania, Sahil Vaid, had also joined the cast.

With Coolie No 1, Varun will reunite with father David after the 2017 film, Judwaa 2, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

As per reports in The Indian Express, Varun had earlier said that he was excited to be a part of Coolie No 1 because he thought the original was extremely entertaining. "I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake."

The upcoming film is also the first in Bollywood to have a completely plastic-free set. Coolie No 1 is produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, who bankrolled the 1995 classic. Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh will also serve as producers.

The film is set to release on 1 May, 2020.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2019 12:58:26 IST

tags: Badrinath Ki Dulhania , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Coolie No 1 , David Dhawan , Govinda , Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania , Karisma Kapoor , Paresh Rawal , Sahil Vaid , Sara Ali Khan , Shareworthy , Shikha Talsania , Varun Dhawan , Vashu Bhagnani

also see

Sahil Vaid joins Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1: Working with David Dhawan is dream come true

Sahil Vaid joins Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No 1: Working with David Dhawan is dream come true

Ghost: First poster of Vikram Bhatt's upcoming horror film, starring Sanaya Irani, released

Ghost: First poster of Vikram Bhatt's upcoming horror film, starring Sanaya Irani, released

Made in China trailer: Rajkummar Rao is an ambitious businessman striving hard to make it big

Made in China trailer: Rajkummar Rao is an ambitious businessman striving hard to make it big