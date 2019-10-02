Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan gives acting tips to Sara Ali Khan in new behind-the-scenes photo from film's set

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a photograph of her alongside co-star Varun Dhawan from the set of Coolie No 1. According to the caption, the photo was clicked when Dhawan was sharing some acting tips with Sara. The two are dressed in bright yellow outfits. The caption seems to have been written to sound like an Urdu couplet and Sara even used the hashtag #sarakishayari.

Coolie No 1 is a reboot version of David Dhawan's 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. Besides Varun and Sara, the comedy also stars Paresh Rawal and Shikha Talsania. On 1 October, it was announced that Varun's co-star from Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania and Badrinath ki Dulhania, Sahil Vaid, had also joined the cast.

With Coolie No 1, Varun will reunite with father David after the 2017 film, Judwaa 2, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

As per reports in The Indian Express, Varun had earlier said that he was excited to be a part of Coolie No 1 because he thought the original was extremely entertaining. "I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake."

The upcoming film is also the first in Bollywood to have a completely plastic-free set. Coolie No 1 is produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, who bankrolled the 1995 classic. Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh will also serve as producers.

The film is set to release on 1 May, 2020.

