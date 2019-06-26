Comicstaan season 2 trailer: Abish Mathew, Urooj Ashfaq host upcoming instalment of stand-up comedy contest series

After sharing a teaser on 21 June, Amazon Prime released the trailer of its stand-up comedy contest series Comicstaan season 2 on 26 June (Wednesday). This instalment will see ten budding contestants from across the country try and impress Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kaneez Surka, Neeti Palta, and Zakir Khan, who will act as both judges and mentors. Abish Mathew and Urooj Ashfaq are the show's hosts.

The two-minute-long video sees the contestants crack jokes about the renaming of Allahabad, mocking tourists posing in front of the Taj Mahal.

Comicstaan season 2 will run for a total of eight episodes, with the seven judges using one episode each to train the contestants in observational, anecdotal, improv, topical, sketch, impromptu, and alternative comedy. The finale will then bring everyone together. The format of the second instalment is similar to that of the first season. Photographs from the trailer launch event of the show were also shared via the official account.

Summoning everybody to prepare for all the laughs! Stills from the #Comicstaan2 trailer launch event. pic.twitter.com/nwvl9hE56y — Comicstaan (@comicstaan) June 26, 2019

In November 2018, Amazon Prime Video India dropped comedian Tanmay Bhat from the second season of Comicstaan over #MeToo concerns. Bhat also stepped down from his CEO role at the comedy collective All India Bakchod after the group was accused of not taking necessary action against one of its collaborators - Utsav Chakraborty, who was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. Gill was also accused of misconduct by several women and issued an apology later. Amazon told NDTV's Gadgets 360 in a statement that while Bhat was being dropped from the show, Gill would continue working with the streaming giant.

Comicstaan season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime on 12 July.

Watch the trailer here.



