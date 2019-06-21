Comicstaan Season 2 teaser: Biswa Kalyan Rath 'takes jokes to new heights' in Amazon comedy series

Amazon Prime India has released the first teaser of its stand-up comedy competition series, Comicstaan. The show is in its second season and will see the likes of Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kaneez Surka, and Zakir Khan as judges and mentors.

The teaser opens inside a plane with troubled passengers confused and worried over flight turbulence. When others are worried if they will get out of this dire situation alive, the camera pans to Biswa, who cracks a joke to lighten the stress.

Check out the official announcement here:

Comicstaan season 2 will run for a total of eight episodes, with the seven judges using one episode each to train the contestants in observational, anecdotal, improv, topical, sketch, impromptu, and alternative comedy. The finale will then bring everyone together. The format of the second instalment is similar to that of the first season.

In November 2018, Amazon Prime Video India dropped comedian Tanmay Bhat from the second season of Comicstaan over #MeToo concerns. Bhat had stepped down from his CEO role at the comedy collective All India Bakchod after the group was accused of not taking necessary action against one of its collaborators - Utsav Chakraborty, who was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. Gill was also accused of misconduct by several women and issued an apology later. Amazon told NDTV's Gadgets 360 in a statement that while Bhat was being dropped from the show, Kanan Gill would continue working with Amazon.

