You are here:

Tanmay Bhat 'steps away' as co-founder, CEO of AIB; Gursimran Khamba issues statement on harassment allegations

FP Staff

Oct,08 2018 16:29:08 IST

Comedy collective All India Bakchod has released a statement addressing the recent harassment allegations against its founding members, Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba. The statement reads that Tanmay Bhat has stepped down from his position as the CEO while Khamba is on a temporary leave of absence till there is more clarity on the incident.

"We are also in the process of consulting various experts to ensure that our work culture incorporates sensitivity, respect and inclusivity and fairness"

Meanwhile, All India Bakchod's Gursimran Khamba has been accused of harassment, as shared by an anonymous account on Twitter. The screenshots of the survivor's account were shared by Twitter user Harnidh Kaur. According to the woman, in 2015, Khamba and her had consensual sexual relations and then continued being friends. However in the same year, on two separate occasions he tried to forcefully kiss her. The tweet further claims that Khamba had developed feelings for the woman who was in a relationship with someone else. He also called her in a drunken state and emotionally abused her through threats and emotional blackmail. 

Khamba has released a statement apologising for his behaviour but denied parts of the allegations.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My statement on the recent allegations against me A post shared by Khamba (@gursimrankhamba) on

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2018 17:20 PM

tags: All India Bakchod , BuzzPatrol , Gursimran Khamba , MeToo , Sexual harassment , Tanmay Bhat

also see

On Air With AIB season 3: Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba take aim at rising petrol prices in first episode

On Air With AIB season 3: Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba take aim at rising petrol prices in first episode

AIB writer Utsav Chakraborty apologises following harassment accusations: 'How to make things right?'

AIB writer Utsav Chakraborty apologises following harassment accusations: 'How to make things right?'

Filmmaker-actor Rajat Kapoor accused of sexual misconduct by two women, issues apology on Twitter

Filmmaker-actor Rajat Kapoor accused of sexual misconduct by two women, issues apology on Twitter