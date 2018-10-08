Tanmay Bhat 'steps away' as co-founder, CEO of AIB; Gursimran Khamba issues statement on harassment allegations

Comedy collective All India Bakchod has released a statement addressing the recent harassment allegations against its founding members, Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba. The statement reads that Tanmay Bhat has stepped down from his position as the CEO while Khamba is on a temporary leave of absence till there is more clarity on the incident.

"We are also in the process of consulting various experts to ensure that our work culture incorporates sensitivity, respect and inclusivity and fairness"

Meanwhile, All India Bakchod's Gursimran Khamba has been accused of harassment, as shared by an anonymous account on Twitter. The screenshots of the survivor's account were shared by Twitter user Harnidh Kaur. According to the woman, in 2015, Khamba and her had consensual sexual relations and then continued being friends. However in the same year, on two separate occasions he tried to forcefully kiss her. The tweet further claims that Khamba had developed feelings for the woman who was in a relationship with someone else. He also called her in a drunken state and emotionally abused her through threats and emotional blackmail.

Khamba has released a statement apologising for his behaviour but denied parts of the allegations.

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2018 17:20 PM