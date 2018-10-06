Kanan Gill, Babu Haabi, Chetan Bhagat accused of sexual misconduct in series of survivor accounts on Twitter

Comedian Kanan Gill has been accused of inappropriate behaviour by a Twitter user, who, in a series of tweets, recounted an incident from 2014, when Kanan's actions made her uncomfortable. She said that she had been a part of a whisper network for long where she had spoken about the alleged incident with a number of close associates. The tweet received several responses from other twitter users who echoed similar sentiments to that of the initial Tweeter.

Kanan Gill issued an apology on social media, stating that he did intend to make the accuser uncomfortable. To this, the user said that she accepted the apology and did not intend to take it further

Hours later, Chetan Bhagat came out with a statement after several screenshots accusing the author of sexual misonduct were circulated.

He said that the screenshots were several years old, iterating that he did feel a strong connection with the said person. An AIB collaborator Babu Haabi is alleged to have sexually abused a woman. Screenshots of the woman's account were posted on Twitter.

Babu Haabi or @BabuHaabi also an AIB collaborator pic.twitter.com/P7TjLba6m7 — 🌈 Sheena (@weeny) October 6, 2018

Debayudh Chatterjee, a former student of Jadavpur University and a poet, has been accused of harassing a woman, who alleged that Chatterjee had made lewd comments on her in public spaces.

Poet and academic Debayudh Chatterjee. Called me an extra marital package suggesting I am not a wife material but one for extra marital affairs by married men. Made lewd comments at me in public places. Did not understand no for an answer. Had the gall to ask for a blowjob 1/n — husnpari jaane jahan sabse haseen sabse jawaan🌈 (@ladkidyutiful) October 5, 2018

