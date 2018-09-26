Comedy Circus writer Raaj Shaandilyaa exits show; claims 'gags were getting a bit repetitive'

Raaj Shaandiliyaa, who kickstarted his career with Comedy Circus, has departed from the show two weeks after the new season went on air, reports Mumbai Mirror.

He confirmed the development with Mirror, "I started my career with Comedy Circus and wrote it till its last season in 2013. I have been emotionally attached to it. I agreed to come on board for the new season, but I felt the gags were getting a bit repetitive. I’m launching my own production house, where I will be working on films, television and web shows, so I decided to quit the show and focus on that."

The current season of the reality-based comedy show has Archana Puran Singh and Sohail Khan as the judges and Polish actress and presenter Joanna Robaczewska is the host.

Shaandiliyaa is also the writer of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming romantic comedy Jabariya Jodi, currently being shot in Lucknow. Malhotra will be playing the role of Abhay for which he will be donning a Bihari avatar, while Chopra will be portraying Babli. Shaandiliyaa said that he enjoyed writing the film and described it as a 'complete entertainer'.

Speaking about his home banner, the writer said that he has bagged two A list actors for two projects and will soon announce the details. He also added that he is working on other shows as well.

