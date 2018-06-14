Archana Puran Singh will return as judge in new season of Sony's Comedy Circus

Reality-based comedy show Comedy Circus, which premiered on Sony in 2007, is set to make a come back five years after it went off air in 2013. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Archana Puran Singh — who has established herself as a seasoned comedy show judge — will also be making a comeback to TV with the show.

Archana was a part of all the previous seasons and is quite excited about the upcoming season. She told Mirror, “We start shooting on 17 June. It’s like a homecoming… I don’t think I shed a tear when Comedy Circus closed down for a few years, but when I walk back on the sets I will be misty-eyed. It will be quite the nostalgia trip as I will be meeting old friends and colleagues. There is so much zeal behind the show.”

The show became a platform for Indian TV celebrities to perform comedic routines along with professional comedians. The show saw TV's biggest names like Kapil Sharma, Krishna Abhishekh, Sudesh Lehri and Bharti Singh among others.

According to the report, comedian Siddharth Sagar — who was in news recently for having been diagnosed as bipolar and went missing before resurfacing again — will also be making his comeback on the show. “This time, I’ve prepared myself well. It’s the love of my fans and support from the media that has brought me back. I will be performing with actress Karishma Sharma and comedian Mubeen. The rehearsals have begun, and I can’t wait to face the camera again,” he told Mirror.

Other actors in the cast include daily soap Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’s Tejaswwi Prakash.

